Announcing Google Cloud Support for Crunchy Bridge





The reality is awkward, with every announcement “standardized in the cloud Amazon, Azure, or GCP” hiding dozens or hundreds of apps within an organization running in the “other” cloud. Most workloads don’t span the cloud, but every large organization has workloads for each cloud vendor. And for everyone’s favorite database (Postgres), we’re happy that we don’t have to compromise on the quality of the cloud vendors we’re running. Today we are announcing CrunchyBridge support for Managed Postgres on Google Cloud. With Crunchy Bridge, you get the same great PostgreSQL experience in any cloud and seamlessly migrate between cloud vendors as needed.

With Google Cloud Platform (GCP) support, you can provision a production-ready PostgreSQL database in minutes. Google Cloud Platform support brings all the other features and benefits of Crunchy Bridge.

If you want to give it a try, create an account and get started now. If you’re new to Crunchy Bridge, read on to understand what’s included.

Rest assured that your data is safe

Crunchy Bridge has built-in disaster recovery and continuous protection thanks to pgBackRest. This means that the base backup and PostgreSQL’s write-ahead logging (WAL) are used to replicate the data to redundant storage in 16MB or 60 seconds, whichever comes first. If your data is safe, you don’t have to worry about disk failures.

The underlying mechanism that enhances disaster recovery also enables point-in-time recovery capabilities. Point-in-time recovery is useful in some cases. First, you can take a snapshot of your database at the exact point in time. Some customers use it to take a snapshot of their production environment, down to the staging of new data under test. Then, in the event of a disaster such as deleting a table, or if the customer unintentionally deletes the data and wants to recover it. In these situations, you can create a point-in-time recovery before the data is deleted and then perform the extraction on the relevant parts.

Simple and easy-to-understand log integration

Good log management is part of any production application. Crunchy Bridge makes it easy to send all Postgres logs to your logging provider of choice, including LogDNA, Loggly, SumoLogic, and DataDog. All logs are sent over secure TLS, so they can be easily combined and integrated with all other application logs. Configuring the log is as easy as specifying the host, message template, and port.

Built-in pgBouncer

Connection pooling and management are key elements of a smooth database. I recently elaborated on how to leverage pgBouncer to help scale connections. In Crunchy Bridge, this is as easy as allowing the crunchy_pooler extension to activate pgBouncer and then swapping connections from port 5432 to 5431.

Production Postgres without cloud vendor lock-in

I mentioned earlier that workloads that span multiple clouds at the same time may not yet be feasible, but that doesn’t mean that cloud migrations aren’t feasible. Workloads currently running on AWS may be expected to run on GCP tomorrow. You can also lift and shift the app stack with a little to moderate effort, but unfortunately, transitioning states is a much more difficult task. Crunchy Bridge handles this with cross-cloud support. Launch the replica with the click of a button and fail over to the replica under control.

Even if you don’t migrate, your workloads on different platforms will use the same functionality, eliminating the lack of Postgres extensions, lack of connection pools, or downtime due to dump / restore for upgrades.

If you have any questions about GCP support, feel free to contact us at @crunchydata or create an account and try it now.

