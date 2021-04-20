Q-Commerce Startup Asap Prepares Expansions and App Updates — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH gives an overview of Asap, a UK-based convenience delivery startup, from co-founder Alexandra Journeau. RTIH: Tell us about Asap

AJ: Asap provides home cravings, essentials and opportunities in minutes.

We offer a wide range of fun, making it easy for everyone to gather their favorite places in one place and order anytime in seconds.

Asap is hassle-free and you can finally enjoy every moment.

RTIH: What was the inspiration behind the establishment of the company?

AJ: I’m addicted to diet cola and Red Bull Light. You can’t stockpile them in homes or spikes in consumption.

But I still needed some of them when I finished my work and the blockade began. I used to send Romain (Carrot, co-founder) to receive daily hits from the nearest corner store.

Sadly, the store closed following the first wave of a pandemic last year. At that time, as part of the pandemic war, we were working on another mobile app aimed at solving the problem of queuing in front of a supermarket.

And it realized that we were seeing the wrong problem. The opportunity for convenience turmoil was so impressive that we designed a website to test the market in 48 hours and launched it the same week.

It started right away and our first customer actually ordered twice almost daily until we changed the delivery area to expand our business.

RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

AJ: Wholesalers, mainstream independent brands are very excited to have new distribution channels like us. Thanks to our branding and positioning, we have many partnership opportunities.

More and more customers are asking us to cover new areas and we can’t wait to expand further.

Retail usage patterns are changing very rapidly, switching online, but mostly towards online-only players rather than omni-channel retailers. The problem is that we've been waiting for this shift for years and it's happening very suddenly. Traditional retailers are completely unprepared to meet and meet new demand.

AJ: We will surely build the right product for your application.

Ease of use is very important in terms of convenience, and in reality it is quite different from building an interface for online grocery stores and traditional on-demand food delivery and markets.

Customers need to be not only very fast and easy, but also fun to browse and get lost for a few minutes.

The way they search for products is not really predictable. Only by iterating over the actual data can you come up with the best solution.

So after months of A / B testing, I was very happy to release a completely new updated version this week.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the omnichannel retail sector today?

AJ: Retail usage patterns are changing very rapidly and are switching online, but in contrast to traditional omni-channel retailers, most are towards online-only players.

The problem is that we’ve been waiting for this shift for years, but it’s happening so suddenly that traditional retailers aren’t ready to meet and meet new demand at all.

What’s more, they are huge businesses and very often involve heavy operations, which makes them much less agile to move at the same pace as the customer’s mood swings.

They have huge inventories to supply to physical stores and operate in a way that is radically different from the way online fulfillment requires.

Digital natives set the tone for what a new shopping experience should be.

The physical store is expected to be used for pop-up experiences to discover new things, or Click & Collect, but the actual transactions are mostly done online.

This is a completely new norm and ultimately a new job that requires a strong social media presence, strong brand positioning and maximum focus on customer engagement.

As a multi-channel venture, it’s not easy to tackle every aspect and reform yourself to keep up with the competition. On the bright side, it inspires the industry with some great energy and fresh ideas.

RTIH: What are the best questions recently asked by investors and customers about your company or market?

AJ: For investors, the best questions are usually long-term oriented questions. In other words, it’s the way to win the game in the end. This is a fascinating topic, but it’s very serious.

On the other hand, our clients are much more interesting. Do you want to adopt one of the recurring questions? !! Then comes a great real chat.

That way, I met some very cool people from different backgrounds, with interesting stories.

RTIH: What can you expect from Asap in the next 12 months?

AJ: As mentioned earlier, the new version of the app doubled several key categories in order to continuously increase its offerings.

It has also expanded throughout the UK and opened four other European countries. It should keep us busy enough for the next few months.

