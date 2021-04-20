



Google’s search liaison, Danny Sullivan, explains two reasons why content is removed from search results.

Google aims to provide open access to information, but you may need to remove content to protect your users or to comply with the law.

Removing content from search results is not something Google disregards. Even sites that violate Google’s rules with black hat SEO will not be permanently deindexed.

What causes Google to remove content from search results? This is two reasons.

Deletion of content to comply with the law

Google will remove content from search results if required by law.

Google’s legal obligations vary from country to country as they relate to privacy and defamation laws.

According to Sullivan, the company maintains a high standard when it comes to meeting the legal requirement to remove pages from search results.

In most cases, Google will not be able to detect content that violates the law on its own. Google relies on people and authorities to report content that may need to be removed for legal reasons.

By filling out this form, anyone can submit a request to remove content that appears to be in violation of the law.

Google will review your request and determine if the content meets the legal requirements for removal.

If possible, Google will notify the site owner of the removal request via the search console.

Deletion of content to protect users

Google may remove content that contains very personal information, even if it is not legally required.

Examples of such content include financial or medical information, government-issued IDs, and intimate images published without consent.

Because the misuse of personal information can be harmful, Google provides the ability to require everyone to remove content from search results.

You can also request that content be removed from Google search results when a page about you appears on a site that has an exploitative removal policy.

Pages that contain contact information along with personal threats, that is, doxing formats, may also be subject to removal.

The decision to remove content is made by assessing whether the potential harm that the content can cause outweighs the value it provides to searchers.

Sullivan said:

“In these cases, people can visit these sites to find potentially useful information and understand policies and practices, but the pages themselves provide little value or public interest. However, it may lead to reputation and physical harm aimed at supporting protection. “

Use insights to solve large problems

Removing individual pages from search results is not proportional to the size of the open web.

However, Google will use the insights from the delete request to design a system that solves all search result issues.

For example, if a website receives a large number of valid content removal requests that violate copyright law, Google will minimize the appearance of that site in search results.

Similar measures are taken for websites that receive a large number of requests to delete pages containing personal information.

Sullivan reminds everyone that even if content is removed from Google, it may still exist on the web.

“Ultimately, it’s important to remember that even if you remove content from Google Search, that content can still be on the web and only the website owner can permanently remove it. However, we have strict practices to combat the negative effects of sensitive personal information that appear in the results and to comply with the law. “

Source: Google

