The PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita online stores continue to operate after fan backlash against Sony. PSP store is still closed





Sony wanted to move away from older platforms such as the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita with the huge success of the current generation of console releases. But their decision seems to have backfired on them-superbly.

News, according to a Yahoo! report, Sony is now reversing their decision to shut down the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita online stores in response to the backlash of massive fans. In a blog post, PlayStation’s Honmachi Jim Ryan said Sony clearly “made the wrong decision.”

Engadget reports that a reversal occurred shortly after Sony decided to close its PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PSP stores on July 2.

Keeping the tradition alive

Sony is gradually obsolete older platforms, primarily by removing support for various online features. For example, the company is removing support for PlayStation Now on the PlayStation 3 and is focusing on extending it to the latest generation of PS4 and PC at the time.

People using the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita consoles are still there, even though the new system is already out. The main reason? Nostalgia, and this is what Jim Ryan on the PlayStation recognizes. Ryan said on the official PlayStation blog: “Many people are very passionate about continuing to buy classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so it’s a solution to keep them running.”

It’s also worth noting that Sony initially wanted to improve the overall online store experience for the PS4 and the current generation of PS5, so it wanted to close the PS3, Vita, and PSP stores. Perhaps they had a good idea, as some updates to the store have offended some gamers in recent years. Players cited major issues when navigating websites on both consoles and mobile devices.

This is a good reversal of the decision for Sony, as people are still struggling to get the company’s new console because many retailers are out of stock despite the successful launch of the PS5. By continuing to operate the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita stores, they can maintain a reserved market for truly passionate gamers who love to play old classics.

PSP owners are unlucky

PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita are now quite old and were released in 2006 and 2011, respectively. But for those who are still playing the old PlayStation Portable (PSP), it’s unlucky. Sony is definitely closing its storefront and there is nothing to stop it.

However, despite this, older PSP games are not deactivated and can still be played. In addition, if you want to keep your old handheld alive, you always have the option to buy a physical game from the local second hand market.

