Phones to be released this week: Moto G60, Oppo A74 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X, etc.





Many smartphones will be launched in India this week. Motorola and Oppo are all ready to launch new phones within hours. These include the Moto G60, Moto G40, and Oppo A745G. Meanwhile, Realme plans to launch a 5G version of its recently launched Realme smartphone. The Vivo V21, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and iQOO7 will be available in India in the coming days. Continue reading to see everything about these devices.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion India to be released on April 20th

The launch event for Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion India will begin today at 12:00 pm. The Moto G60 has a 6.8-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10, according to the company’s teaser. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor. The screen and chipset of Moto G40 Fusion are the same.

The Moto G60 is said to offer a triple rear camera setup that combines a 108MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle and depth sensor. Meanwhile, the Moto G40 Fusion is reported to have a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 32MP self-camera. The device will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Oppo A745G India to be released on April 20

Oppo India has already confirmed that the price of the new Oppo A745G phone will be less than Rs 20,000. The Oppo A74 5G India launch event begins today at 12:00 pm. You will be able to purchase via Amazon. Oppo A74 5G features a 90Hz hyper color screen.

It offers a drilling design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to come with an LCD panel, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It can be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme 85G India to be released on April 22

The company recently launched a 4G version of Realme 8 and is currently planning to announce a 5G version on April 22nd. It has been confirmed to be equipped with MediaTeks’ latest Dimensity 7005G processor. It probably has a 6.5 inch FHD + hole punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Please note that the 4G version of Realme 8 only supports 60Hz displays.

One of the teasers also revealed that the phone had a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. The device has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be included in Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0. One of the teasers also suggested installing four cameras on the back of the device.

Xiaomi Mi 11X series, Mi 11 Ultra India will be released on April 23

Xiaomi India is ready to launch the new Mi 11X series on April 23, alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. The price of the Mi 11X in India is said to start at Rs 29,990 for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price of Mi 11X Pro is 36,990 rupees. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X series may be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Mi11X and Mi11X Pro can offer a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. These devices may be announced with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Mi 11X is rumored to have a 48MP primary rear sensor, and the Mi 11X Pro may have a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor.

New Poco M2 model released on April 22

Flipkart has revealed that a new variant of Poco M2 will be available tomorrow. The device will also be available with the 4GB RAM + 64Gb storage model option. The Indian price for this model will be announced on April 22nd. Currently, there are only two models, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs 10,499 and the top-end configuration is priced at Rs 12,499.

Other phones coming soon iQOO75G India will be available on April 26th

iQOO 7 will be available in India on April 26th and will be available via Amazon. iQOO 7 is already on sale in China, so we know the possible specifications. The device features a 6.62 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup. The latter includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 13MP portrait sensor. There is a 16MP camera on the front. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Vivo V215G coming soon in India

The exact date is currently unknown, but Vivo has officially confirmed the launch of the V21 smartphone in India. The 5G phone will be equipped with a 44MP selfie camera according to the Flipkart Teaser. Rumor has it that there is a triple camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with OIS. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, 8MP ultra wide and 2MP depth sensor. You can run it on Android 11 OS as it is. Future 5G phones will be available in sunset melody colors according to the teaser.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos