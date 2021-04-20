Goldman Sachs Asset Management Strengthens Innovation ETF Pipeline





Goldman Sachs Asset Management is doubling its efforts to capture some of the topics and assets that are chasing emerging technologies and innovative services businesses.

According to the registration statement filed last week, the manager will launch the Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF and the Goldman Sachs Future Healthcare Equity ETF.

Consumer ETFs will buy securities for companies with technologies related to social media, e-commerce, fintech, digital workers, and “lifestyle” services. Healthcare Strategy Funds are expected to invest in a concentrated portfolio of companies involved in innovations in genomics, targeted healthcare and digital health.

Fees and costs have not been disclosed.

These products join a range of thematic active equity products in Goldman’s ETF pipeline. The New York-based company has submitted plans to launch the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in January and the Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in February. Neither fund has been launched yet.

This article was previously published by Ignites, a title owned by FTGroup.

All four proposed strategies disclose portfolio holdings daily. Goldman has licensed Portfolio Shield technology from Precidian Investments and Fidelity Investments and is working on a separate active opaque ETF.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The industry’s interest in thematic, technology-focused equity product development has grown with the rapid growth of Ark Investments. According to Morningstar Direct data, the company’s New York-based ETFs are investing in a transparent, focused, and sometimes contrarian approach, 360 in the year ended March 31. Collected over $ 100 million in net new assets.

Ark’s ETF assets have grown from $ 10 billion in March 2020 to $ 47 billion a year later, pushing former niche players into the circle of 10 of the largest US ETF managers.

In October, BlackRock launched a series of active equity ETFs focused on “megatrends” such as disruptive innovations in the technology and healthcare markets. Together, the three ETFs have assets of less than $ 50 million, according to FactSet. And in January, Franklin Templeton debuted a $ 2 million index data ETF, an active equity strategy focused on big data computing hardware, software, and peripheral services.

So far in 2021, five active and five passive theme ETFs have debuted, according to FactSet data. The 10 funds make up about 13% of ETFs launched in the first three months of the year.

Todd Rosenburg, CFRA’s ETF Research Director, said: “Following the success of Ark over the past year, many asset managers are using their in-house expertise to take advantage of the growing demand of investors for actively managed equity ETFs.

He said such products have ample capacity given the hundreds of successful growth-oriented investment trusts on the market from large asset managers and specialty stores.

Goldman leverages an active equity business portfolio manager to lead the strategy.

Goldman’s 20 ETFs had assets of $ 22 billion as of March 31, according to Morningstar Direct. These products accumulated $ 2.2 billion in net new assets over the last 12 months. However, investors redeemed $ 204 million in the first three months of 2021.

