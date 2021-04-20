Wild Atlantic Way has been named one of the most Instagram-worthy road trip destinations in the world





Everyone knows that the Wild Atlantic Way, which begins (or ends) in Kinsale, is one of Europe’s most beautiful coasts and drives.

But now, a new global survey of 7 million images posted on Instagram has made Instagram the 8th most popular road trip destination in the world.

The 1,600 km WAW has been placed in impressive companies such as Australia’s Great Ocean Road, California’s famous Big Sur, and South Africa’s Chapmans Peak Drive.

There was another Irish entry on the Top 20 list-the very popular Causeway Coast in the north.

A study conducted on the Pentagon Motor Group for car sales and leasing in the UK found that the purpose of the bucket list that everyone wants to see when we can travel again, as the global epidemic has severely disrupted overseas travel. I set out to find the land.

This study looked at Instagram’s most popular road trip destinations and analyzed the number of photos taken and shared per mile.

As a result, Australia’s Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip route in the world, winding 157 miles of coastal roads.

The Great Ocean Road has 1,321,570 hashtag images on Instagram, with approximately 8,418 photos taken per mile.

Wild Atlantic Milky Way

The beautiful route that stretches along Australia’s southeast coast between the cities of Torquay and Allansford was built in 1932 and is one of Australia’s most popular tourist routes.

The Wild Atlantic Way is number 8 and appeared with 853 Instagrams per mile.

Below is a complete list of the top 20 road trip destinations in the world selected by Instagram users.

1. 8,418 photos per mile on the Great Ocean Road, Australia

2. US Big Sur 5,226 photos per mile

3. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates 4,840 photos per mile

4. Hai Van Pass, Vietnam 4,298 photos per mile

5. Chapmans Peak Drive, South Africa 3,425 photos per mile

6. Blue Ridge Parkway, USA 1,148 photos per mile

7. Going-To-The-Sun Road, USA 940 photos per mile

8. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland 853 photos per mile

9. Olympic Peninsula Loop, USA 798 photos per mile

10. Icefields Parkway, Canada 781 photos per mile

11. Route 66, 780 photos per mile in the United States

12. Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria 677 photos per mile

13. Australia, Pacific Highway 657 sheets / mile

14. Tioga Pass, USA 533 photos per mile

15. Military Road, UK 483 photos per mile

16. Canada, Cabot Trail 466 photos per mile

17. Hana Highway, USA 345 photos per mile

18. Norway, 294 photos per mile on the Atlantic Road

19. Northern Ireland, Causeway Coastal Route 244 photos per mile

20. North Coast 500, Scotland 226 sheets / mile

Old head, kinsale

Jonathan Ringham, Marketing Director of the Pentagon Motor Group, said:

“There are so many drive vacation destinations around the world that I wanted to know which route was officially the most beautiful.

“It’s great to see a lot of bucketlist-worthy road trips from all over the world, from the UK to Australia and from Norway to the US. Everyone jumps into their car and embarks on an epic adventure. Prove that you can.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos