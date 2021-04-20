Inside BlackRock’s multi-billion dollar climate technology venture





BlackRock and Temasek announced last week to work together to form a major new partnership focused on providing late-stage venture capital and early-growth private-equity investment funds to support the development of a net-zero emission economy by 2050. Announced.

Decarbonization Partners has brought together two of the world’s largest asset management companies, in the form of US financial giant BlackRock and Singapore-based Temasek.

The two companies said they plan to invest a total of $ 600 million in initial capital to invest in multiple funds launched through the partnership. This includes the $ 300 million seed capital of the first fund, which aims to raise a total of $ 1 billion.

BlackRock and Temasek said they sought to raise third-party capital from investors working to achieve a net zero emission economy. The venture could eventually raise up to $ 5 billion, according to reports.

BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink said investing in innovative and start-ups is essential for the world to reach its climate goals.

In order for decarbonization solutions and technologies to transform our economy, we need to expand them. This requires patience and well-managed capital to support key goals.

“The world cannot meet Net Zero’s ambitions without transformational innovation,” he said in a statement. “We need to scale up our decarbonization solutions and technologies to transform our economy, which requires patience and well-managed capital to support our key goals. This partnership will help define climate solutions as both independent asset classes. It is essential to our collective mission and the historic investment opportunities created by the Net Zero transition. “

His comments were repeated by Temasek International CEO Dill Hampirei, stressing that “realizing global net-zero ambitions requires bold and proactive action.” ..

“Some decarbonized partners are taking to carry out our commitment to halve portfolio emissions by 2030 and eventually move to net zero emissions by 2050. It’s one of the steps, “he said. “Through our joint efforts with like-minded partners, we can create sustainable value for all stakeholders in the long run, and investors are innovative in addressing climate challenges. We have the opportunity to help deliver the solution on a large scale. “

The two companies said the new venture will be “early for proven next-generation renewable and mobility technologies, including emerging fuel sources, grid solutions, battery storage, electric and autonomous vehicle technologies, as well as the building and manufacturing sectors. He said he would focus on stage-growth companies. Drive decarbonization, resource efficiency, material and process innovation. “

This partnership is the latest in a series of moves across the asset management industry to strengthen investment in clean technology and low-carbon infrastructure, following a wave of new net-zero portfolio commitments from key fund managers.

At the end of last month, BlackRock was one of the many top companies signing up for the Net-Zero Asset Managers initiative, but earlier this month BlackRock launched many new climate and environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds. It was.

However, both BlackRock and the broader sector are facing ongoing criticism from environmental groups and some sustainable investors, and are comprehensive to quickly reduce their exposure to fossil fuel assets. The industry is accused of failing to translate the new Net Zero commitment into a new strategy. Critics also said how many ESG funds continue to support carbon-intensive companies and mobilize investments in innovative and disruptive clean technology companies that are essential to accelerating the transition to net zero. Emphasizes that he is doing almost nothing.

As such, BlackRock and Temasek’s new ventures boast proven clean technology, but could be seen as an important move to help accelerate the growth of growing bands for companies struggling to grow. There is.

