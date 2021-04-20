First Impressions of the Motorola Moto G60: Are You Focusing on the Camera?





Motorola launched the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 earlier this year to support the Sub R. 12,000 segments. The company aims to launch more models in the popular G-series, with the latest entrants being the Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60. Motorola has selected some interesting hardware for the Moto G60. This is the more expensive of the two, including a triple camera system with a 108-megapixel primary camera. So the Moto G60 is the phone you look for in Sub Rs. 20,000 segments? I spent a while with it, and here is my first impression.

Motorola Moto G60 Price in India

Motorola has launched only a single configuration of the Moto G60 in India. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 17,999. There is also an immediate cashback offer for Rs. ICICI Bank has 1,500 cardholders. Motorola offers the Moto G60 in two colors, dynamic gray and frosted champagne.

The Motorola Moto G60 is a large smartphone with a huge 6.8-inch display. It features Full HD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. Motorola tried to reduce the size of the bezel, but only the chin was slightly thicker. There is a large hole in the top center of the selfie camera.

The Moto G60 has a huge hole puncher for 32 megapixel selfie cameras

The frame and body of the Moto G60 are made of plastic. The mobile phone is bulky, 9.8mm thick, and tilts the scale at 225g. All the buttons are on the right side, so it looks a bit cluttered. There is only a SIM tray on the left side. The power button is properly placed and has a textured finish that distinguishes it from the volume button. Motorola has volume buttons on it, which are fairly easy to access. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant key that is slightly curved to help distinguish it from others. I found that the position of this button was a little too high, so I had to stretch my finger to reach the button.

Motorola offers the Moto G60 in two colors, dynamic gray and frosted champagne. I had a gray version. The back has a glossy mirror-like finish that makes it easy to pick up fingerprints. I had to keep wiping my back, but you also get a transparent case in a box that you can use to overcome this problem. The champagne version has a matte finish and is suitable for preventing stains. Speaking of fingerprints, there is a matte scanner on the back of the G60. It was in the right position and I found that my fingers naturally rested on it while holding the Moto G60.

The Moto G60’s dynamic gray color option has a contrasting turquoise camera module

Motorola has adopted a turquoise camera module that pops against the gray color of the back panel. The camera module is equipped with three sensors, and the sensor has a two-stage design that protrudes further. Motorola chose a 108-megapixel primary camera, but it’s not very common in this price range. This camera captures photos at 12 megapixels by default, but you have the option to shoot at full resolution. Other sensors are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a depth sensor. Motorola calls this a four-function camera setup because the ultra-wide-angle camera can also take macro pictures.

The Moto G60 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor. You have the option to expand your storage with a hybrid dual SIM tray that can use either a microSD card or a second Nano-SIM. The Moto G60 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and should provide excellent battery life. The Moto ships with a 20W charger and the phone supports Quick Charge 4.0.

Triple camera setup on Moto G60

The Motorola Moto G60 runs Android 11 with MyUX. The UI is very simple and easy to use. Facebook and some Google apps are pre-installed. If you do not plan to use Facebook, you can uninstall it immediately. Motorola has also integrated the ThinkShield security layer into the Moto G60, which we’ll cover throughout the review. The device also has MotoActions, which allows you to perform specific actions using physical gestures.

Moto G60 connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and six satellite navigation systems.

I test the Moto G60 to see how good the camera really is and if I need to buy this phone for that performance. If you find the Moto G60 interesting, take a look at Gadgets 360. A full review will be done shortly.

