Apple: Google, Apple executives testify at app store hearing Wednesday





Senate Judiciary Committee Antitrust Leaders, along with senior executives from Alphabet Google and Apple, along with executives from three companies that rely on their online stores for antitrust concerns related to the App Store. Testify on Wednesday.

Interviews include Wilson White, Senior Director of Google Government Affairs, Kyle Andeer, Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer, Horacio Gutierrez, Spotify’s Chief Legal Officer, and Jared Sine and Kirsten Daru, Chief Legal Officers of Match Group.

The list of witnesses was released by Senator Amy Klobuchar, chairman of the Antimonopoly Act Committee, and his Supreme Republican, Mike Leigh.

Music streaming service Spotify and dating app Match have been critical of both tech giants’ app stores, but Tile, whose apps help find objects, has focused on Apple.

App makers have long complained that the mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple’s App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google’s Play Store for Android devices lead to anti-competitive behavior. I have leaked it.

Four tech giants, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, have been under close scrutiny for over a year due to a variety of concerns, including privacy breaches, hate speech allegations, conservative voice suppression, and antitrust violations. It was.

