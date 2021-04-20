Redmi K40 Gaming Phone Announced April 27th





Redmis’ first gaming phone will be available in India on April 27th. The company made an official announcement earlier today. Also, the phone will be available in the Redmi K40 series, not in another series.

In a Weibo post, Redmi officially announced that the phone will be available in India on April 27th. This device is also called Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition (machine translation). According to the post, this phone is made for hardcore gamers with a light and beautiful design. The Redmi K40 Gaming Phone offers flagship grade performance, audio and video, and the ultimate price ratio to performance.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi K40 Gaming Phone is the fourth addition to the Redmi K40 series, following the Redmi K40 Pro Plus, Redmi K40, and Redmi 40 announced in February 2020.

Redmi K40 Gaming Phone Specifications: What You Know So Far

(Image credit: MediaTek)

The new teaser image posted confirms that the device comes with its own game switch key. When this key is turned on, a shoulder button is displayed. These physical triggers are on the body of the phone, but you can pop them out and enter game mode. These buttons come out of the body and turn into buttons that you can press. The same was seen with Black Shark 4.

In addition, the device comes with a “freeze” and “fastest” triple rear camera setup. This probably suggests a cooling system and chipset here. However, what’s interesting here is that the glowing ring at the edge of the camera module looks very cool, at least from the shared image.

In addition, it is already known that the device will carry the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with clock speeds up to 3Ghz. This device has also been confirmed to work with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Other expected features include Samsung E4 AMOLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charge. In terms of price, the price of the device is now less than RMB 2,500 (about 28,800 rupees). Finally, the Redmik 40 gaming phone is said to be available in India as the Poco F2.

Want to know about the latest in technology? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos