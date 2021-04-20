The new iMac concept takes design clues from the iPad and Pro Display XDR





While waiting for the rumors of today’s new iMac announcement to be accurate, the popular 3D concept channels Concepts iPhone and Khanne Design challenged to imagine what Apple’s redesigned all-in-one desktop Mac would look like. .. Check out the photos and videos embedded below.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s redesigned “iMac” model has a slim bezel around the display and the metal chin removed. The new look is expected to be very similar to Apple’s 2019 Pro Display XDR monitor, which you can see here.

Instead of a curved rear design, the iMac features a flat back, and previous rumors have stated that the new iMac uses the “iPad Pro Design Language.” At least one of the new models to replace the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models measures at 23-24 inches, but the size of the second “iMac” is unclear.

The serial leaker L0vetodream states that at least one of the new “iMac” models has a much larger display than the current 27-inch model, probably due to the reduced bezel.

Meanwhile, Leaker Jon Prosser has announced that the 2021 iMac model will be available in five colors that match the colors of the fourth-generation iPad Air (silver, space gray, green, sky blue, and rose gold). Suggests. This rumor was then hinted at by L0vetodream. He suggested that a colorful new iMac could be launched at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event.

Apple has developed Mac support, which is the basis of Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition technology. Apple initially planned to include it in the 2021 iMac update, but Bloomberg says it’s late and unlikely to be included in the first iteration of the new iMac lineup. That is.

Apple is also expected to equip the new iMac with the next-generation version of the Apple silicon chip. It not only provides faster and more GPU power, better efficiency, cooler running chips, and tighter mainboard integration, but also allows for thinner chassis.

References to two unreleased “iMac” models were found in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta code identified as “iMac 21,1” and “iMac 21,2”. Can they see new models in different colors inspired by Apple’s first-generation iMac? We may certainly know before the sun goes down.

Apple will host its first media event in 2021 on Tuesday, April 20th, livestream at 10am Pacific time. The event will unveil information related to updated iPad models, perhaps new features in iOS 14.5, with potential surprises like AirTags. Check out everything in the What to Expect guide.

