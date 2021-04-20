Redmi K40 gaming phone is teased and pop-up shoulder buttons etc. are displayed





The Redmi gaming smartphone has long been debated in tipster discussions, and Redmi officially teased the phone on Chinese social media before another smartphone was launched. Teaser confirms that this gaming phone belongs to the Redmi K40 family and has certain hardware differences. In Chinese translation, it seems to be called the Redmi K40 game expansion version.Read also-Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro price leaks, more affordable than OnePlus 9R

The teaser poster shows a design familiar to the Vanilla Redmi K40 and features a circular camera housing that holds two large lens designs. On the back is a unique game-centric pattern with some inscriptions suggesting the intent of this phone’s hardcore game. In addition, there are some dedicated gaming hardware similar to the Asus ROG Phone series. Read also-Top 5 smart TVs under Rs 30,000, perfect for watching cricket this IPL2021 season

The specifications of the Redmi K40 game expansion version are listed.

Named after the poster, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version shows off its dedicated gaming hardware like any other gaming phone. There is a physical shoulder button that pops out when you switch the slider. This slider seems to be there to enable the game mode. I’ve already seen it on the Nubia RedMagic gaming phone before.Read more-Summary of Xiaomi Mi 11X series: Indian variations, prices, specifications, etc.

Teaser also flaunts the gaming LED lights for this Redmi K40 variant. The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version comes with an LED ring light around the camera instead of retaining the LED lighting throughout the back panel. Based on the teaser, these lights are activated when you toggle the slider to turn on game mode.

Sadly, the other side of the phone hasn’t been revealed in the teaser, but this is enough to give insight into Redmis’ serious intention to run a proper gaming smartphone. So far, Xiaomi has been sticking to the design of traditional premium phones with high-end specifications. The latest examples are the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 series.

The company has never made a dedicated gaming smartphone, so it’s amazing to see Redmi becoming hardcore in phone design. The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version relies on the Snapdragon 888 chip and may use a large steam chamber based cooling solution.

Xiaomi can also book a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display from the Vanilla Redmi K40 and can hold the same 48-megapixel triple camera system. Given that it has the Redmi brand, the Xiaomi could fall below the Asus ROG Phone 5 at an affordable starting price. Leak also suggests that the phone is expected to be launched in the global market under the Poco brand.

