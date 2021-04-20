Bringg Green, the industry’s first sustainability technology practice, helps retailers and logistics providers reduce carbon emissions and provide consumers with a green delivery experience.





Bringg offers a new suite of solutions aimed at providing a competitive advantage as retailers achieve their Net Zero pledge and consumers increasingly prefer sustainability-first retailers. Announced.

Chicago, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Bringg, a leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced the launch of BringgGreen Sustainability Tech Practice. With solutions focused on green fleet selection, carbon reporting, transparent internal and external sustainability communications, and business innovation, BringgGreen is increasingly helping consumers invest in sustainability. It gives retailers a competitive advantage.

Bringg is the only delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider that offers such comprehensive technical practices aimed at helping retailers achieve their Net Zero pledges. The new solution suite is designed to help retailers and their logistics providers reduce carbon dioxide emissions by focusing on last mile operations, which can be more environmentally efficient and have a positive impact on the environment. I did.

“According to the World Economic Forum, e-commerce growth will increase delivery-related carbon emissions by 30% by 2030. Now is the time for retailers to invest in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and our global environment. “. “We have a corporate responsibility to reduce last mile emissions by providing retailers and logistics providers with solutions to reach the Net Zero goal. We can help you deploy Bringg Green. I’m proud. “

Deployed throughout Earth Day and 2021, BringgGreen Sustainability Tech Practice offers:

New Green Product Features: Optimizing Fuel Consumption Reduction Routing Green Select Environmentally Friendly Fleet for Retailers Who Want to Prioritize Vehicles Order batch processing for route-driven 3D load optimization Reduce and ensure delivery vehicles can perform full-capacity carbon emission visibility and tracking Consumers communicate their green delivery preferences at checkout and brands tell consumers about delivery-related carbon emissions Allows you to be notified. Green last mile best practices help you run, track, and report on CO2 emissions and a number of predefined green deliveries. Business Innovation and Education Programs for KPIs and Real-Time BI Green Ecosystems and Growing Delivery Hub Networks-Workshop on How to Report and Track CO2 Savings to Help Retailers Communicate Consumers and Indicators and Encourage Sustainable Actions Provides

BringgGreen Sustainability Tech Practice provides customers and ecosystem partners with solutions to gradually tackle their sustainability efforts. For example, retailers are working with Bringg to start a partnership with a green shipping organization by starting with a green partner, moving to better routing or batch delivery, and completely removing paper trails over digital communications. I can do it. By increasing the visibility and efficiency of last mile operations, companies can begin to reduce their overall CO2 emissions.

“Retailers face major challenges to a successful supply chain, especially when it comes to sustainability and fulfillment,” Bloch said. “Technology plays a key role in solving these challenges. BringgGreen is a unique, proven solution on a modular platform that helps retailers embark on a step-by-step sustainability initiative. Sustainability practices are standard in corporate boardrooms and are no longer a special goal. “

For more information on Bringg’s Bringg Green Sustainability Tech Practice, please visit https://www.bringg.com/sustainability-tech-practices/.

For BringgBringg, we use a data-driven delivery and fulfillment cloud platform to help enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations. Bringg enables retailers and logistics providers to quickly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations, and expand and grow business channels. Some of the world’s most famous brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg’s platform to provide the most efficient and perfect last mile experience across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com

