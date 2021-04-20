Realme RMX3161 discovered on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC





The company’s rumored upcoming mobile phone, the Realme RMX3161, has been discovered on Geekbench. The same model number was discovered at TENAA a few months ago and was speculated to be the Realme Narzo 30 Pro at the time. However, the same model number has been leaked again on Geekbench, suggesting a future launch. The name of this rumored phone is unknown, but the TENAA list shows that there may be a perforated display and triple camera setup on the back of the phone.

Geekbench listed the rumored Realme phone with model number RMX3161. This list shows that the Realme RMX3161 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is codenamed lito’. It is listed as having a fundamental frequency of 1.8GHz and the source code suggests that there is an Adreno 619 GPU. In addition, Geekbench’s list suggests that the phone may have 8GB of RAM running on Android 11. It is stated to earn 657 single core points and 1,940 multi core points. The Geekbench list was first discovered by MySmartPrice.

The same model number RMX3161 was discovered at TENAA in February this year. It was then considered the Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD display and a 4,880mAh battery. In addition, this list suggests that future Realme smartphones will support 5G and dual SIM connections. Smartphones are listed with dimensions of 162.5×74.8×8.8mm.

The image attached to the RMX3161 TENAA list shows the triple camera setup on the back. It also suggests that there are punch holes for the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint reader in the upper left corner of the screen. According to some reports, this could be the Realme 8 Pro 5G, which will be available with the Realme 8 5G on April 22nd. Of course, a previous guess about this is that we don’t know the actual details until the phone is officially announced. The model number is displayed.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.





