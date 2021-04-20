Lenovo announced Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti laptop GPU specifications





Although Nvidia hasn’t officially announced it yet, the long-rumored GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 mobile graphics cards have been leaked by Chinese PC maker Lenovo.

These new laptop GPUs are expected to be the lowest entry in the Ampere series, and previously leaked benchmarks include the GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q (slimer device) and the RTX 2060 Max-Q. These were the first graphics cards to include ray tracing below the regular 60 series, and the previous baseline was the RTX 2060.

The Videocardz reported in the information listed on Lenovo’s site is a variant that Nvidia does not currently use on other graphics cards, with both the standard and Ti versions of the card being GA107 GPUs. Both laptop SKUs have a small memory capacity and a short bus with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory across the 128-bit interface.

These specs suggest that you are considering entry-level 1080p GPUs, but keep in mind that they are RTX models, so they are equipped with DLSS as well as raytracing capabilities. With the assisted AI framerate booster, you can get much higher performance (hopefully) at an affordable price than older non-RTX models.

LENOVO Checks GeForce RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 Laptop GPUT GP and Clock https://t.co/k38A8ddFWw April 20, 2021

see next

The first step to RTX games

Previously, it was rumored that the RTX 3050 series Total Graphics Power (or usually abbreviated as TGP) would start at around 60W, but according to information on the Lenovo site, SKUs can reach up to 80W, up to 95W when used. Become. Use the supported Dynamic Boost technology to make it even more effective.

For Lenovo Legion 5 Pro laptops from leaks, you can choose between two new RTX 3050 GPUs, or the already released RTX 3060 or RTX 3070. All of these are not the slim Max-Q, but the unlimited Max-P variations. , Theoretically provides a more powerful device. It also has a 16-inch and 16:10 aspect ratio display and a maximum Ryzen 7 5800 HCPU.

GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti will also be available in desktop variants, but there are many delays and changes in development. GPUs are still planned for release, but there are no dates at this time and there is nothing to confirm that both desktop and mobile GPUs will be released together, but the mobile version is a pre-release laptop. It shouldn’t be too long now before we see them on the shelves, as they have been found on the shelves.

Best Gaming Laptop Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos