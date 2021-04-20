Seven considerations in medical device design-Med-Tech Innovation





Dan Purvis, CEO and co-founder of Velentium, highlights seven areas that medical device manufacturers should consider when designing their products.

Designing medical devices is not an easy task. As automation and AI advances come along with industry turmoil, we have the big dream of providing superior therapies, improving patient outcomes, and creating new technologies that will change the direction of healthcare innovation. It’s not uncommon to see new start-ups. These are wonderful dreams they deserve to pursue. But as all companies entering the field find, much more is happening in healthcare than in a regular consumer project.

One of the major concerns in medical device design is minimizing time to market. This is an important indicator, not only in terms of ROI and cost recovery, but in some cases. Another month can mean the difference between sink and swim, but delay means more waiting time for the device to be available to the patient.

Time to market represents cost and schedule efficiency. It can’t be suppressed because it usually doesn’t pay enough attention to seven important design considerations. Putting these at the forefront of design work may seem like undue caution, but it benefits later in the life cycle and reduces overall time-to-market.

Don’t make it complicated. If you need an MVP like Most Valuable Player, design an MVP like Minimum Viable Product. Maintains a laser-like focus without compromise on the device’s target display. Reject feature creep. Ruthlessly cut your belongings. Remember that you can add new features to the next generation. Design with approval in mind. When approaching a regulatory body like the FDA, you will need a DHF design history file. As the name implies, this is a complete record of the entire device design and development history. Retrofitting this document package after the fact does not pass the audit. Do not neglect regulatory research during research and development. From the beginning, you need to know who the approval body for each target market region is and what they expect. Design with the user in mind. Whether the target user is a trained professional or a patient, human factors are a major issue. Formative and comprehensive studies demonstrating the ease of use of the device need to be designed and approved. Interface design and user experience should be considered early on. If you want to tolerate clunky and esoteric things during the proof-of-concept stage, prepare for a simple and intuitive hard pivot. That may mean discarding your concept work and starting over. Design with security in mind. Regulators expect manufacturers to prove that their devices are protected. It allows you to deploy vulnerability assessments and mitigations at design time, adopt best practices in development and production environments, monitor new cybersecurity threats, and securely deliver remote updates to devices in the field. Means Designing with Manufacturing in mind How cumbersome is your manufacturing procedure? Unnecessary manual processes and custom inventory drive lead times, takt times, and production costs. And what about the test? Testability is an important part of design and development. With proper planning, the same test system designed to characterize devices can be effectively extended for validation, validation, and ultimately on-site manufacturing testing. I can do it. Sprint on the gate. The regulatory environment seems to require a classic waterfall or engineering V. Strict adherence to this paradigm is slow, but it is more than possible to adopt agile principles in a formal approach. During project planning, map design and development milestones as gates and schedule each sprint. This allows you to set the pace, keep your energy high, and see resource loading challenges before problems occur. Design with speed in mind. By mapping your project and resource plans as a series of sprints, you can minimize your team and maximize the effort at each gate. The Parkinson’s Act proposes to expand the work to fill the allotted time and team. Dividing the project allows for an efficient working group that does not exceed the number of people needed to reach each milestone within the allotted time.

