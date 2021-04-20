Secret Government manuscript free download





Secret Government CODEX Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Secret Government CODEX PC Game 2021 overview Secret Government is a great strategy game about a secret community. Remaining invisible, they ruled humanity for hundreds of years. Your role will not be simply to lead a specific country or region, but rather to lead the Muslim Brotherhood – a centuries-old organization that operates in the shadows and manipulates the world at large. Pull the threads of fate as you influence the present and the future on a global scale, rebuilding the entire world to your liking. Strategically manage your agents as they carry out missions in different regions and infiltrate government institutions to strip countries of their resources and seize control of decision makers. Your choices will change the internal and external policies of countries. The desire for power and wealth is not the only thing that moves the Brotherhood. It strives to completely rebuild the world. Starting in the 17th century, you start making your own history, as you will intervene in each of the game’s missions in the main conflict of a certain period. Take part in the Glorious Revolution in England, where you confront a secret, hostile organization with methods similar to yours, but with completely different goals; Or influencing the struggle of the Thirteen Colonies for independence from British rule in the “New World” and the fate of the American Revolution. Act slowly and cautiously so as not to raise awareness of your influence in every country, otherwise you will be exposed and lose the level of influence you have already gained .. There will be a lot of diplomatic, economic and military measures at your disposal. Pay close attention to each country’s internal policies. If the ruling party ideology is very different from the opinions of different classes and estates, if tax levels are too high and the public order is too low, expect revolution. Or maybe this is what you are seeking? You cannot impose your will on the rulers – your manipulations in the game are indirect. You do not have the authority to issue a king order to declare war on a neighboring country, but you can plant your agents in the right places, provoke a deterioration of relations through indirect measures, arrange a border accident, and bring countries into military conflict. We hope you spend many fun hours exploring how the world works with the secret government! Join the Brotherhood!

Key features

* Rewriting history – from the seventeenth century to the present day, from the Glorious Revolution to the War of Independence, all the players ’mission in major global conflicts will fall, and task them with manipulating the result to serve the Brotherhood’s ambitions. The most powerful figures in the world – from patriotic rulers to military superpowers – are just your pawns. Learn to manipulate their complex AI mechanisms while leveraging their unique capabilities to shape the world according to your needs. Indirect impact – why should you shoulder the heavy burden of implementing your diplomatic, economic and military ambitions? Cultivate your agents and indirectly force others to pitch in with over 50 types of actions aimed at turning the global balance in your favor while keeping your hands clean. * Manipulating a Living World – From ideologies to social classes, from taxes to civil unrest, the world of underground government is comprised of countless interconnected social and political systems that effectively simulate a believable reactionary world. As world leaders strive to preserve the status quo, how will they destabilize the system and lead to change around the world? * You’re Not Alone in the Shadows – Faced with a hostile underground organization that’s not afraid to mess their way into the history books, make every action and choice counts in order to outrun the competition and maintain your hard-earned secrecy and level of shadow stealth.

Technical specifications for this release. Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reload set: CodexGame File name: Secret_Government_CODEX.zip Game download size: 5.5 GBMD5SUM: 2349047ea645cfaa51e381dafe76fe86 Secret government code system requirements

Before you start Secret Government CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 9GB Available Space * Sound Card: Direct X – compatible sound card

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i7-6770 * Memory: 16GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 9GB Available Space * Sound Card: Direct X – compatible sound card

Secret Government manuscript free download

Click the button below to start the Secret Government Manuscript. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

