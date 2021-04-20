Baidu vs Google: How to Develop an Effective Search Strategy in the Chinese Market





Google continues to be the global market leader in search engines, but every organization will neglect to ignore Baidu’s power in the Chinese market.

Currently, Baidu has 75.46% of China’s market share, while Google has only 2.35%. This has been the case over the last decade and trends show that this will not change immediately.

These organizations have a lot in common. However, there are some important differences between the two, both in terms of technology stack and production environment.

Baidu vs Google

From the perspective of developing an effective search marketing strategy for the Chinese market, we need to ignore the algorithm and evaluate how this audience is involved in the Internet.

Google has some unique products at the world level, but their services remain limited within the Chinese market. Baidu, on the other hand, integrates elements such as missing person search, senior citizen search, and patent search as an important part of the stack.

Adaptation to Chinese regulations

China’s Great Firewall remains effective, but full Internet access to the general public remains restricted. Baidu uses this as follows:

Partnering with leading high-tech companies such as Huawei and Samsung to build their own mobile search app that tracks consumer behavior on a much more detailed scale than Google, which emphasizes close ties to the Chinese market, brings Baidu to the local level Integrate into smartphones sold at

From an operational point of view, Baidu is fully compliant with the laws and regulations of the government in China. However, their algorithms remain much more optimized for Chinese complexity than Google. This is one of the main differences between both Baidu and Google search factors. That is, how to crawl and index your website.

Indexing

Google’s indexing process is much more gradual because it indexes the results when the URL is found. But with Baidu, you can step up your efforts through marketing and public relations and see your results faster.

The Baidus algorithm enhances the context of the words used in the search and enhances its own properties. Organizations that want to be in the top 10 should take this bias into account.

In addition, Baidu has an image AI that is less developed than Google, despite being a market leader in machine learning. In other words, alt text and metadata tagging has a greater impact on Baidu than Google. This has the added benefit of making keyword research an even more important aspect of your strategy, as you need to optimize both page and meta tag keywords.

Mobile optimization

When it comes to site structure and coding, Baidu is notorious for not being good at crawling Java. It’s important to make sure that important content and links are written in HTML on both desktop and mobile.

All marketers understand the importance of mobile optimization. As mentioned earlier, the Internet has been slow to spread in China, but recent statistics show that 99.7% of the online population accesses the web via mobile.

For this inclusion in consuming media via mobile, it is important to ensure that the mobile and desktop versions of your site work equally well. This is especially important for the e-commerce business, as modern mobile users need to integrate with other applications such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

If your website has a mobile gap, one of the products in the Baidus tech stack will help make your website mobile friendly: transcoding. However, there are some caveats related to using this tool.

Transcoding can help make your website a more mobile-friendly experience, but the tool also removes content and elements that are considered non-mobile-friendly. This means that images, content, and transforming elements can be lost. Having a mobile strategy and a localized site from the beginning are key to success online.

In summary, Google and Baidu have some important similarities.

Search engine capabilities Developing technology stacks tailored to your target market Overall customer analytics

However, organizations looking to maximize their presence in China need to consider the differences between algorithms and optimization / indexing best practices.

TPT Digital has a global presence that devises and delivers fine-grained campaigns across all channels. Please contact us for more information.

