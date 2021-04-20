Multivitamin Vitamin Feel Announces Series A Round — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





UK-based multivitamin subscription startup Feel is led by Fuel Ventures and includes 4.5 million including TMT Investments, Sova VC, Richard Longhurst (founder of LoveHoney) and Igor Ryabenkiy (founder and GP of Altair Capital). Ended Series A Financing Round.

The company was founded in 2019. We plan to expand across EMEA and target new industries that serve pregnancy, children, pets and cognition.

According to a press release, consumer subscription services continue to expand, making supplements more affordable and avoiding 60% markup high street retailers buying supplements. doing.

Boris Hodakel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Feel, said:

However, not all vitamins are made the same, and most of the retail shelves are dirty formulas that are hard to absorb by the body and lack natural elements.

It’s the cleanest alternative to the science-backed market, and while affordable, we’ve continuously invested in making formulations as effective as possible. Thanks to this new investment, we are excited to continue our growth journey.

We are committed to servicing those who are conscious of what to put in their body and building a loyal customer base that sees the actual results when adopting our products.

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner of Fuel Ventures, adds: We are excited to support Feels’ vision of being a global brand that addresses the health and well-being of everyone.

The growth and expansion of their product line represents a truly exciting time for them, and we are helping them bring great disruption to the dietary supplement market.

