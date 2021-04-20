House of Marley Get Together Duo Review





House of Marley’s latest eco-friendly audio product is a pair of computer speakers designed for bookshelves and living rooms. However, one is battery-powered, so you can pick it up and carry it with you on the go. As is often the case with the company’s gear, the Get Together Duo ($ 149.99 pair) design is handsome, with a striking bamboo front panel containing tweeters and woofers. In addition to Bluetooth, you can connect it to a turntable (House of Marley happens to make one that fits your design) and other stereo gear with RCA output. There is also an Aux input for wired playback from a standard headphone jack. The speakers provide a bright sound signature that is rich in mids and lows and lacks bass depth to hold things in place. In the end, you’ll find a richer sound for the price, but probably not for a design that looks so cool or offers so much versatility.

Beautiful and environmentally friendly design

The two speakers that make up the Get Together Duo are 7.8 x 5.0 x 4.0 inches (HWD) each and are made of sustainable eco-friendly materials. The front panel is made of bamboo and the side panels are covered with a black cloth made of recycled cotton and linen. Due to its compact size, it is advisable to place the speakers on a high shelf or buy a stand. On the desktop, the tweeter fires at the torso instead of the ears. This has a great impact on the characteristics of the sound.

Throughout the top panel, each speaker has the same set of controls, including separate power, Bluetooth pairing, plus and minus buttons. Adjusting the volume of one speaker will adjust the volume of both. Tap the plus / minus buttons to adjust the volume, and press and hold to skip the track back and forth. Curiously, the Bluetooth button also acts as a play / pause button. It works fine. The same control rarely doubles these two functions. The power button circulates between Bluetooth input, RCA input, and off. There are two status LEDs next to the buttons on both speakers. When paired, the left button will turn blue and the second indicator will handle the battery / charge status.

On the back, both speakers have left and right RCA inputs and a 3.5mm aux input. It includes an RCA cable for connecting stereo gears like a turntable, but unless you have two speakers side by side, you’ll need to pull the cable away from the central seam. This is not a very long cable, it’s on the left side. The part should be connected to the left speaker and from the right speaker to the right speaker.

The most unique aspect of the Get Together Duo design is how to charge the two speakers. The left speaker has an actual DC input for the included power cable and cannot be used portablely. On the other hand, the speaker on the right has only a USB-C charging port. Includes USB-C-USB-A cable and power supply. A pluggable adapter. It’s strange to see two otherwise identical speakers being charged differently. For example, it is much more common to attach a power adapter to one of the speakers and power the second speaker through a cable from the first speaker. But House of Marley sells Get Together Duo as a “true wireless” speaker, so it’s not part of the design. However, I reiterate that only one of these speakers is battery-powered and portable, and the other speaker must always be connected.

Battery-powered speakers can be used independently of wired speakers. House of Marley estimates battery life on a full charge to be about 20 hours, but results vary by volume level.

Both speakers have a 1-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer, delivering a total of 20 watts. They are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 and support the SBC Bluetooth codec, but not AAC or AptX. Despite the potential headaches of dual speakers when it comes to pairing, the first attempt was fine with pairing with the iPhone 8.

No app feels like you’ve missed the opportunity to allow more user control, especially EQ adjustments, but this is a small complaint because the price is low enough.

Clear and bright audio

On tracks with heavy sub-bass content, such as The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” the speakers give a solid bass depth at low and medium volumes. At maximum volume, the speakers are distorted by the challenging deep bass of this track. It’s not a shock for a powered bookshelf speaker of this size and price to experience some problems with deep bass at maximum volume, but there are plenty of speakers in this price range that can avoid distortion. At about 75% of the iPhone 8’s volume, distortion isn’t an issue, but the speakers provide normal output.

Bill Callahan’s “Drover” is a track with much less bass in the mix, giving you a better understanding of the general sound characteristics of Get Together Duo. The first thing we notice is how much tape hiss appears in the mix. This means that the treble is fairly dialed up and engraved. The drums on this track can be unnaturally thundered by a bass forward system that boosts the bass too much, but here the drums have less bass-focused presence and bass than Callahan’s baritone vocals. The richness of the midrange has been added. The sound feature here is very bright, with acoustic strum and treble percussive hits crisp and clear. There is not much depth of bass that is commensurate with the brightness. Rich low mids move forward in the mix, while deeper lows are more or less out of the big picture.

See how to test your speaker

In Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church in the Wild,” the kick drum loop receives the ideal amount of high-mid presence, allowing its attack to maintain the punch of the mix. Vinyl crackling and hiss, which are usually driven to background status, also take a step here, delivering vocals with solid clarity, but with the addition of sibilants to the mix. Sub-bass synth hits that emphasize the beat are more suggestive than delivered, and the drum loops get just a little extra weight from the woofer.

Like the orchestra track of John Adams’ Gospel by Other Mary, it tends to be a bit too bright for my taste here. I’m not sure if there’s too much boosting and sculpting in the highs, or if the bass from the woofer isn’t enough, but the mix feels thin and the balance leans towards the highs.

Rich in versatility, but not for bass enthusiasts

House of Marley’s Get Together Duo has a lot to love, including its handsome design, true stereo separation, and the fact that you can pick up and carry one of your speakers. With some wired connections for stereo gear and mobile devices, this is an affordable and versatile system. But in the end, audio performance is paramount and something is missing in the base sector. If you have a subwoofer designed to work with these speakers and it’s part of the equation, the sound signature makes a lot more sense. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

If you need the perfect pair for attractive office speakers or living room, Get Together Duo delivers great sound at the right volume for a particular genre. However, you may find the bass too light as your main sound system, especially when playing tracks that already have less bass content, such as acoustic and classical recordings. The $ 200 Audioengine A1 speaker and the $ 40 Creative Pebble Plus have very different prices and approaches to computer audio, but both offer a more complete sound signature than Get Together Duo. The $ 80 Logitech Z407 is somewhere in between these options in terms of price and bass depth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos