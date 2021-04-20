Why Coinbase Becomes Google Cryptocurrency





This photo shows the Coinbase logo displayed on a smartphone in Los Angeles on April 13, 2021. ChrisDelmas / AFP / Getty Images

Coinbase may be Google, a cryptocurrency. In that case, the inventory may be a bargain.

Barrons Avi Salzman claims to own a stake in Coinbase in the April 19 issue of the magazine, with a competitive advantage that allowed it to gain market share despite its fierce rivals. Claimed to be a new company. This article compared Coinbase with Shopify (SHOP), Square (SQ), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Nasdaq (NDAQ).

However, Coinbase also looks like Alphabet (GOOGL) did it during the IPO. Google, as it was known at the time, was worth about $ 23 billion when it made its public debut. It was 2004 and the S & P 500 was about 1,100. Today, Coinbase is worth about $ 87 billion, based on a fully diluted share of about 260 million shares, and the S & P 500 is about 4,200 shares.

At that time, Google’s reputation raised some eyebrows. However, Google was also generating revenue and free cash flow. Fast-forwarding towards today, Alphabet generated approximately $ 240 billion in free cash flow in the process of its existence. As a result, investors who bought their shares at the IPO for $ 85 are very happy.

Like Google, Coinbase is already making a lot of money. From 2020 sales of $ 1.2 billion, the company generated approximately $ 320 million in cash from its operating activities. In the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase’s revenue was $ 1.8 billion. Revenue was about $ 750 million. Coinbases’ net profit margin for the first quarter was approximately 42%. It’s expensive, but not so expensive for a replacement. The average net profit margin of the four major listed exchanges is about 35%.

Yes, Coinbase is already one of the most valuable exchanges in the world. The market value of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) includes debt of approximately $ 84 billion. CME Group (CME), Nasdaq, and Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) are worth $ 76 billion, $ 29 billion, and $ 12 billion, respectively.

The pace of value creation is breathtaking and will bring bubble claims along with it. After all, the Intercontinental Exchange owns the New York Stock Exchange, which has a history of 200 years. Coinbase was founded in 2012 to trade Bitcoin, which was introduced in 2008. Also, despite the lack of pedigree, Coinbase doesn’t look that expensive compared to the four traditional exchanges. While the average corporate value of a conventional exchange is 11 times, it is traded at 15 times the corporate value. In addition, exchange stocks were trading at 15-18 times EVs when they were fast-growing companies.

Coinbase is 15 times more than Q1 annual sales, worth $ 108 billion, or about $ 415 per share, 21% higher than Friday’s closing price of $ 342.

Trade is not without risk. Coinbase is closely linked to Bitcoin’s success. As it goes up, so does the volume of transactions. When it falls, so does trading activity. Another risk is competition. More exchanges will emerge and try to bet on the ground with the new cryptocurrency Land Rush. But like the search business before that, crypto could eventually support a very small number of players, and Coinbase could turn out to be Bing instead of Google.

Charge compression can also be an issue. Coinbase can charge about 4% in a day when you can buy and sell stock for free. Prices are likely to fall, putting pressure on sales growth. But Coinbase is diversifying from just transaction fees, said Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst at MKM Partners, as Google has become more than just a search. Kulkarni points out that more than 20% of retail users are also involved in at least one non-invested product. In addition, he points out that Coinbase can ultimately offer its own cryptocurrency, like the Binanceanother exchange that issued crypto tokens.

But in the end, there’s one question that potential Coinbase investors need to ask themselves: do they believe cryptocurrencies are still in power? If they’re not fashionable, Coinbase is a must-have, as was Alphabet.

