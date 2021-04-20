RBC Tech for Nature announces new partnership focused on climate change efforts





From blockchain-based data sharing for agricultural land sequestration and water to geospace and satellite imagery, RBC Tech for Nature enables change through support for sustainable innovation.

Toronto, April 20, 2021 / CNW /-Since its inception in 2019, RBC Tech for Nature has protected the world’s most valuable resource, the natural ecosystem, through a total of over $ 27 million in technology-based community investment. Rallyed over 125 organizations to do. Today, RBC has released a list of 2021 partnerships consisting of 100 community organizations around the world.

As the effects of climate change permeate all communities and sectors of the economy, there are more opportunities for leadership, collaboration, ingenuity and vision to achieve the transition to Net Zero than ever before. Rooted in the belief that innovative use of data and technology can radically transform and improve the world we live in, RBC Tech for Nature is the new idea and technology needed to solve imminent environmental problems. , Promote partnership.

Valerie Choate, Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability at RBC, said: “Continuous investment in RBC Tech for Nature leverages environmental science, innovation, community power and ambition to jointly create solutions and build the sustainable and inclusive future we all want. I will. “

Combining community partners, technical experts, the public and private sectors, and RBC’s unique capabilities, RBC Tech for Nature is building the multi-partner alliance needed to protect the environment. New partners and their innovative solutions announced today include:

ALUS: An award-winning charity whose name stands for “Alternative Land Use Services.” This reflects the idea that farmers can use their land to produce ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration and support for pollen maters, as well as food and fiber. RBC Tech for Nature is helping to develop new scientific modeling tools to help communities make decisions about natural infrastructure projects created and maintained by hundreds of farmers in the Lake Erie basin. These projects reduce harmful nutrients that enter waterways that cost the community $ 272 million annually, while mobilizing actions to address climate change and improve resilience. Data Stream: A blockchain-enabled open access platform that provides the coveted data sharing infrastructure for monitoring, research and innovation in the water sector. RBC Tech for Nature is helping to expand the organization across Canada with the goal of becoming Canada’s first national water data hub. The RBC Foundation has played an integral role in bringing blockchain to Datastream and has convened community partners who have made the project a reality by contributing to the design and development of the blockchain solutions Datastream is currently using. Ecotrust Canada: An organization working to realize the potential for nature-based carbon reductions led by Canada’s huge community. RBC Tech for Nature supports the use of blockchain technology to enable the Government of Canada to issue and exchange forest carbon credits and to trade Blockchain International Transfered Mitigation Outcomes (BITMO) internationally. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, this platform will establish a key part of the carbon market infrastructure for the operationalization of the Paris Agreement and help Canada move towards its own goals. The Nature Conservancy (New York): The New York branch of a global environmental non-profit organization working to protect the land and waters on which all life depends. RBC Tech for Nature leverages state-of-the-art science and geospatial technology to help identify, map, and preserve connected landscape networks in the eastern United States. These landscapes range from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia to the northern forests of Canada. By providing a safe place for flora and fauna to thrive in response to climate change, it plays an important role in isolating carbon from the atmosphere and protecting it from biodiversity loss. Nature United: A national conservation organization that supports indigenous leadership, sustainable economic development, and large-scale protection. RBC Tech for Nature supports National Climate Solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by protecting, managing and restoring ecosystems through new science, geographic information systems, remote sensing and computer-assisted interpretations that show potential in Canada doing. Of satellite imagery. This support will ultimately reduce up to 10 million tonnes of CO2e across Canada (cumulative over three years).

RBC Tech for Nature is the core pillar of RBC’s Climate Blueprint corporate strategy to accelerate clean economic growth and support clients in the transition to socially inclusive Net Zero. For more information on RBC Tech for Nature or to view the complete list of partners, please visit RBC.com/techfornature.

RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principle-driven approach to delivering key performance. Our success comes from more than 86,000 employees who can use their imagination and insight to realize our vision, values ​​and strategies to support the prosperity of our clients and the prosperity of our communities. As Canada’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest market capitalization banks, we focus on innovation and provide an outstanding experience to 17 million clients in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries. We have a variety of business models. For more information, please visit atrbc.com.

We are proud to support a wide range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteering. See how to do this at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

