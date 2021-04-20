Apple may host a virtual iPad event, suggesting new AirPods





(AP) Many of us may be suffering from virtual event fatigue after a year of video calling. But that’s not the case with Apple, which plans to launch a new product on Tuesday in what appears to be an iPhone-less online event.

This is the company’s first such event in 2021.

Analysts are hoping for a new iPad and perhaps a new color version of the iMac. The company can also showcase what’s called AirTags. It looks like a coin-sized tracking device that you can stick to a turtle, cell phone, coffee cup, or anything you don’t want to lose a small child.

You might be tired of seeing your colleague’s sleepy head in a rectangular shape like a Brady Bunch on a monitor, but Apple’s product launch is another breed, even a virtual one, Wedbush said. Says Daniel Ives, an analyst at.

In this virtual environment, the launch of Apple products has been very successful in courting developers and consumers for their new product lineup, Ives said. Apple is a unique brand, and launching a product is virtually essential.

In addition to the iPad, which includes an iPad Pro refresh, the iPad mini and low-priced iPad Ives also have tips on the new Apple Pencil, freehand art and writing stylus on certain iPad models, and the new AirPods 3 wireless earphones he expects. I’m predicting. It will be released at another virtual event in early summer.

Then, in the fall, Apple could host the long-awaited iPhone event and announce the iPhone 13. It hasn’t yet been announced if that will happen directly, but it’s being watched by millions of Apple fans, developers, and others. Their event is online anyway and it probably doesn’t matter.

According to Ives, Apple’s product launch has tens of millions of viewers, demonstrating the excitement of these virtual events, but it doesn’t match the atmosphere of Cupertino’s live announcement on Broadway.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved.

