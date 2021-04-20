AirTags could give a great bump to Apple’s ever-growing lineup of smaller ones





When people think of Apple, they think of high-priced items like the iPhone, MacBook, and iPad. However, the company’s line of iPhone cases, chargers and tablet keyboard accessories is an important part of its revenue growth strategy.

Airtags, a long-rumored Bluetooth tracking device, could now be the victory for the next big accessory.

Apple will launch a new iPad at a virtual press event on Tuesday. The event begins at 1 pm (Eastern Standard Time) / 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time). The updated iPad Pro features a faster processor, 5G support, and a Thunderbolt port, allowing you to connect to more external monitors and Mini-LED displays. We also saw AirPods 3, an improved Apple TV, and a software update focused on privacy (and new emoji).

But all is focused on the potential debut of AirTags, a tile-like Bluetooth locator that can be attached to and found on items such as keys, wallets, laptops, and even cars. AirTags suggests that photos hidden inside iOS 13 are small, flat, circular discs with built-in chips that someone could find when connecting to Apple’s Find My app. It has been reported in the work up to 2019. Rumored cost: $ 39 each.

“Apple accessories are very important from a business perspective because they tend to be profitable products,” said Ben Stanton, senior analyst at technology market research firm Canalys. “Therefore, accessories may not be a headline in terms of profitability, but they have a particularly positive impact on profitability.”

According to MacRumors, AirTag is expected to contain the same U1 ultra-wideband chip as the iPhone 12, allowing for more accurate location tracking than competing devices such as Tile, Samsung and Sony. It also helps small devices support augmented reality. In iOS 13, AirTag users who have been ridiculed by a series of codes can “walk a few feet and move their iPhone up and down until they see a balloon,” indicating where items may be hidden.

With the advent of AirTags, the company will be able to expand its products and lock users deep into the ecosystem as it seeks more ways to address the expected decline in hardware revenue. The iPhone continued to dominate Apple’s revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, accounting for 59% of revenue. In contrast, the accessories category, which includes wearables and homelines, accounted for 12%. However, the accessories category is making more money than the Mac line.

Still, Apple accessories are a great opportunity for upsell. Demand for these items has skyrocketed over the past year, as Apple no longer includes chargers and cables in its iPhone box at the time of purchase. “Apple itself is experiencing a shortage of charging accessories in some parts of the world, and many customers and retailers rely heavily on third-party alternatives,” Stanton said in several sales. I quoted an anecdote I heard from a vendor.

In addition, the company’s smart Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil open up new revenue streams as low-cost iPad users demand more features.

“AirTags will probably be pretty cheap, but they can help increase revenue, and users may buy multiple tags in different scenarios, such as bags, bikes, car keys, etc.” David McQueen, Director of TechMarket Advisory, said. Company, ABI Research. “It can also cause an increase in the manufacture of accessories for storing tags such as key fobs, key chains, wrist straps.”

Accessories Accessories may not be straightforward, but customers who are delaying the upgrade of expensive smartphones and tablets may want to spend more on low-priced items. That said, AirTags, like AirPods, can emerge as their own category.

In any case, with customers finally coming out ready for a year or more of blockades, it’s probably a wise time for their launch to find what people always lose outside their homes.

