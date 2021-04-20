Google Play app steals text and slams you with fraudulent purchases





Getty Images

Security researchers have stolen a user’s text message and found a batch of Google Play apps that fraudulently purchased a user’s dime.

McAfee mobile researchers Sang Ryol Ryu and Chanung Pak said malware hidden in eight apps with over 700,000 downloads hijacked SMS message notifications and made fraudulent purchases. McAfee calls the malware Android / Etinu.User data can be obtained for free

According to researchers, investigations into servers operated by attackers controlling infected devices show all types of dates from users’ phones, including mobile operators, phone numbers, SMS messages, IP addresses, countries, and network status. I found that it was saved. The server also stores auto-renewable subscriptions, some of which look like this:

No kidding, this malware is reminiscent of a prolific family of Android malware called the Joker. The Joker steals SMS messages and registers users with expensive services.

The malware hijacks the notification listener and steals incoming SMS messages like the Android Joker malware. If you don’t have permission to read SMS, researchers refer to Etinu when writing. Like chain systems, malware passes notification objects to the final stage. When the notification comes from the default SMS package, the message is finally sent using the WebView JavaScript interface.

According to researchers, Etinu is a different malware family than Joker, but security software from Microsoft, Sophos, and other companies uses the word Joker to detect newly discovered malicious apps. .. The same is true for the Etinus decryption flow and the use of multi-stage payloads.

Advertising

Decryption flow.

McAfee

McAfee’s Sang Ryol Ryu wrote in an email: Etinu is very similar to Joker, but the payload loading, encryption, and regional targeting processes are different from Joker.

The Etinu payload will appear in the Android Assets folder with filenames such as cache.bin, settings.bin, data.droid, and “image files”.

McAfee

Multistage

As shown in the decryption flow diagram above, the malicious code hidden in the main installation file downloaded from Play opens the encrypted file named 1.png and gives it the same key as the package name. Use to decrypt. The resulting file loader.dex is then executed to generate an HTTP POST request to the C2 server.

Interestingly, the malware uses a major management server, McAfee researchers write. Requests the server for the key for the second AES-encrypted payload 2.png. The server then returns the key as a JSON s value. The malware also has a self-updating feature. When the server responds to the URL value, the URL content is used instead of 2.png. However, the server does not always respond to requests or return private keys.

McAfee

The encryption hashes that correspond to the app are:

08C4F705D5A7C9DC7C05EDEE3FCAD12F345A6EE6832D54B758E57394292BA651 com.studio.keypaper2021 CC2DEFEF5A14F9B4B9F27CC9F5BBB0D2FC8A729A2F4EBA20010E81A362D5560C com.pip.editor.camera 007587C4A84D18592BF4EF7AD828D5AAA7D50CADBBF8B0892590DB48CCA7487E org.my.favorites.up.keypaper 08FA33BC138FE4835C15E45D1C1D5A81094E156EEF28D02EA8910D5F8E44D4B8 com.super.color.hairdryer 9E688A36F02DD1B1A9AE4A5C94C1335B14D1B0B1C8901EC8C986B4390E95E760 com.ce1ab3.app.photo.editor 018B705E8577F065AC6F0EDE5A8A1622820B6AEAC77D0284852CEAECF8D8460C com.hit.camera.pip 0E2ACCFA47B782B062CC324704C1F999796F5045D9753423CF7238FE4CABBFA8 com.daynight.keyboard.wallpaper 50D498755486D3739BE5D2292A51C7C3D0ADA6D1A37C89B669A601A324794B06 com.super.star.ringtones

Some apps look like this:

McAfee

Researchers reported the apps to Google and said the company had removed them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos