Midwest Universities Unite Deep Tech Conference





Institutional innovative start-ups rally at unique virtual events in an attempt to secure venture capital funding.

Alina Grubnyak / Unsplash

Could the center of the tech world eventually shift out of Silicon Valley?

Although unlikely, there are boomtowns that are building cases as potential next hubs, given the combination of people leaving Northern California due to high living costs and increasingly distant labor force.

According to a survey conducted by KPMG, New York, Austin, Boston, Dallas, and Huntsville, Alabama are in good positions in the United States. The other is Chicago, which hosts a virtual conference featuring college startups from today to Thursday. Midwest.

Called DeepTechU, launched by the University of Chicago’s Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, more than 100 venture capital firms and a coalition of higher education and national researchers network the latest innovations and bring them together. I will introduce what you need to actually realize it. Ground.

The Polsky Center has launched DeepTech U to help shed some light on all the new deep technologies that emerge from the Midwestern metropolis, “said Jay Schrank, Vice President and Head of the Polsky Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center. Ra says. Great work is being done here. We are pleased to partner with leading research institutes and the Big 10 schools to support breakthrough innovations that will change our lives in the future.

One of them, called Duality, is Polsky Center’s accelerator program that helps startups gain the traction of quantum technology. There is no shortage of innovative ideas that sprout on campus … and at important times.

“Deep technology plays a key role in addressing the many challenges facing today’s society by rapidly responding to the development of new therapies, agricultural solutions and transformative applications in synthetic biology. “I believe,” said Chris Meldrum, a home-based entrepreneur at DCVCBio. Who will give the keynote on the second day of the conference.

48 investor startups, from artificial intelligence-focused companies to clean energy-focused and medical-focused companies, including The Ohio State University’s Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s NuTech Ventures There is a company. Of Big Ten University.

Juan de Pablo, Vice President of the University of Chicago Institute of Science, has a unique position in the Midwest to lead deep technology. That is, the type of early-stage technology that requires a fundamental breakthrough to advance science and use innovation in the world. Strategy, innovation, and global initiatives. The Midwest is home to some of the world’s leading efforts in materials science and engineering, sustainability, energy storage, or quantum information science, and lists several areas that are central to deep technology development.

The agenda for the three-day conference will include university speakers and representatives from Amazon, Boeing, GE, Microsoft, and United Laboratories. Andrea Belz, Division Director of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at the National Science Foundations, will be the keynote speaker on the first day to discuss the deep technology ecosystem.

There are also several panels that include topics such as research financing and finding financing opportunities. The final day will include a keynote speech by Jeffrey Hubbell, a professor of tissue engineering and vice dean of development at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (University of Chicago), on navigating startup success from lab to launch. I will.

Several other conference partners will be attending, including Centerpolis Accelerator at Lawrence Institute of Technology, Chain Reaction Innovations at Argonne National Laboratory, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, and Innovation Crossroads at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

