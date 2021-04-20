OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro got updates to further improve the camera





OnePlus launched the extremely high-performance OnePlus 9 series last month. Since then, many updates have been made, the latest being a series of security fixes and camera improvements with the release of OxygenOS 11.2.4.4.

The OnePlus 9 has healed the long-standing dents in the brand’s armor by addressing the shortcomings of the OnePlus 8 camera, but there’s always room for improvement.

Built from a series of March 2021 updates that provided a number of security patches and overheat fixes in addition to connectivity and camera fixes, the April update is a more significant camera improvement for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Bundled with.

Two of the new updates focus on the OnePlus rear camera. One is aimed at the white balance of the model. This improves the way the rear camera adjusts the additive primary colors.

This means that the image has a white color when the red, green, and blue are balanced. Second, there is an update to prevent the rear camera from becoming overly sharp, which has been reported as an autofocus mode issue.

Another update addresses image purity and mood performance. You can view the complete change log below, including system and security fixes.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 for OnePlus 9 and 9Pro changelogSystem Improved charging stability Improved edge area keyboard sensitivity Improved temperature control strategy Fixed an issue where the battery icon in the status bar would display abnormally GoogleFi SIM card did not accept incoming calls Fixed Fixed Fixed Issues and Improved System Stability Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04 Updated GMS Package to 2021.03 Camera Improved Image Purity and Atmosphere Performance Improved Rear Camera White Balance Consistency Rear Camera Image Improves excessive sharpness

According to XDA Developers, OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 was found in the Indian unit of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but should soon land on OnePlus 9 in any of the other markets and its variants.

Updates are being rolled out in stages to recognize and fix issues before they occur on most OnePlus 9 devices. If you can’t wait that long, you may have the option of manually sideloading from the Oxygen Updater, but that only provides that the OTA file is downloadable.

