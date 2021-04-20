The big picture of the FBI iPhone fight just shows how right Apple was.





Remember about five years ago there was a real uproar about what the government wanted to have access to the iPhone? Do you remember? Your uncle on Facebook yelled at you about “a punk who loves Cupertino terrorists.”

No, your other uncle.

Anyway, the Washington Post is currently doing some follow-up on how the FBI pursued the incident, including the dead terrorist iPhone.

“The FBI wanted to unlock the iPhone in the San Bernardino shooter. It’s become a little-known Australian company,” (Antlers’ tip to Daring Fireball).

Are you surprised to find that the FBI and Apple have different views on both sides of the case? No, that’s true.

Five years ago, both Apple and the FBI posed a moral battle over the iPhone. The FBI believed that it should help Apple get information to investigate terrorist attacks. Apple believed that creating a backdoor on the phone would weaken security and could be used by a malicious attacker.

The FBI said one thing, Apple said another! Who do you believe in? Well, don’t rely on the Washington Post, that’s for sure!

After Apple said very rudely that it wouldn’t install a backdoor on the iPhone for FBI use, the FBI vowed to write down the password in the book, but wrote down all the passwords and left them under the pillow. After that, the FBI is Azimuth, a company that specializes in iPhone cracking. (All of us can do that, not the screen.)

Azimuth is a poster child of “white hat” hacking.

In fact, the “white hat” hacking poster child is the one who, after finding an exploit, receives a bounty from Apple and allows the company to fix it. Like Nick Heer, Macalope believes these companies will benefit more than harm by weakening discussions about government backdoors, but don’t exaggerate.

Let’s meet the hackers!

Founder Mark Daoud, 41, is an Australian coder who runs the marathon.

Yeah, but it’s Australia. They all have to run to escape the giant spider.

One of his researchers was David Wang, who first picked up the keyboard at the age of eight.

8-year-old? !! Do children of that age also have hands? !!

“Apple does this only for marketing purposes,” Heer said in a Washington Post report, saying that fixing bugs would help “save.” [Apple’s] Reputation for having a secure device. “

IDG

Yes, using a safer device tends to maintain a reputation for using a safer device. It’s an amazing little sleight of hand. Hopefully, the Department of Justice will investigate the antitrust violations Apple has committed by making better devices in order to sell more devices by selling them as better devices. It’s very unfair.

Will Strafach, an iOS security researcher, said: Far from being unethical, the vendor who unlocked the phone could circumvent a “very bad precedent” for Apple, which “would have weakened everyone’s phone.”

Macalope wants to see the quote verbatim, as “for Apple” doesn’t get stuck in the middle and makes much more sense. Is it bad for Apple to have to install a backdoor on the iPhone? Well, perhaps, but that’s a lot worse for iPhone users.

FBI officials were relieved, but somewhat disappointed, according to people familiar with the matter. They knew they had lost the opportunity to bring legal clarity to judges in the long-running debate over whether the government would force companies to break their own encryption for law enforcement purposes. It was.

“Legal clarity” and absolute mayhem for iPhone users crack an iPhone that opened like an egg in Denny’s using a government-mandated backdoor during the week of the “Moons Over My Hammy” sale. It was when I found a way to do it.

What did the government get for all this problem after asking Apple to add a backdoor and paying Azimuth $ 900,000 to crack the phone?

Nothing really important — no connection to foreign terrorists — was not found.

It’s a shame that the government has lost that “opportunity”, right?

The current system is not perfect. I wish the iPhone was a magical device that wouldn’t crack. At least now, in addition to entering a “password” in the government-mandated back door, cracking the iPhone requires a lot of work, which also costs a lot of money. Someone really wants your information to be on your iPhone, and that’s a good thing.

In addition to being a mythical beast, Macalope is not an employee of Macworld. As a result, Macalope is free to criticize media organizations at any time. Even us.

