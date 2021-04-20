Daily Mail owners file antitrust proceedings against Google, citing Royals reports





The owner of the Daily Mail is Alphabet Inc on Tuesday. GOOG-0.48% filed antitrust proceedings against Google, claiming that tech giants are manipulating search results and advertising auctions in ways that harm online publishers.

A lawsuit filed in a federal court in Manhattan alleges that Google will punish publishers in search rankings if they do not sell enough advertising space through Google’s market.

The Daily Mail’s concerns are partly due to the evaluation that the 2021 British royal family’s coverage was downplayed in Google’s search results, a publisher spokesman said.

A Google spokeswoman did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Publisher executives have privately complained about Google’s dominance of search and advertising, but few have publicized their complaints. In January, the parent company of Charleston Gazettemail, West Virginia filed an antitrust proceeding against Google and Facebook Inc. Several other small publishers filed proceedings against these two tech companies on Monday for dealing with the codename Jedi Blue.

Newsletter registration

News alert

Major world and business news including political events, acquisitions.

Apart from this, Google is facing antitrust proceedings filed by the US Department of Justice and the Attorney Generals of several states. The company denied abuse of market power and said the advertising technology market was fiercely competitive.

The UK-based Daily Mail, known for celebrity and pop culture news, is the world’s most read web site with 75 million unique visitors per month in the United States, according to a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages. I built one of the sites. The proceedings also require Google to stop alleged illegal activity and provide transparency to its news search algorithms.

Publishers have a complex relationship with Google. Tech search engines are a major source of web traffic for many sites, and most of the industry uses Google software to sell ad space in ad exchanges. However, Google is also competing with publishers for dollars in online advertising and providing tools to ad buyers. According to research firm eMarketer, Google gained nearly 29% share of the US digital advertising market in 2020.

Associated Newspapers Ltd, the owner of Mails. In a proceeding filed by Mail Media Inc., a US unit, and its US unit, publishers allege that Google linked search engines and ad sales platforms to put pressure on publishers and abuse market power.

According to complaints, in 2019 Google punished the Daily Mail in search results. This is because publishers have configured their online advertising sales to keep their business away from Google in many cases. The proceedings allege that Google later tweaked its technology to counteract its tactics and restored the normal search performance of the Daily Mail.

Recently, Daily Mail executives have been disappointed that royal site coverage isn’t prominently displayed in search results for keywords such as Megan and Harry, Piers Morgan, and Prince Phillip, a publisher spokesman said. Told.

The Justice Department has filed an antitrust proceeding against Google. Here’s how the tech giant got to the crosshairs of the federal regulators. Reported by Jason Bellini of the WSJ.Photo: Spencer Pratt / Getty Images

The proceedings allege that Google has given online exchanges a special advantage over its rivals in advertising space auctions. Citing Project Bernanki, a secret program mentioned in the Texas Google proceedings, the company allegedly gained insight into the bidding behavior of its competitors. Google acknowledged the program’s existence, but denied it was inappropriate, saying its rivals used equivalent technology.

The Daily Mail proceedings also allege that Google plans to phase out the cookie bit of the code used to track users on the web in Chrome web browsers. Google said it has made changes to protect the privacy of its users.

Even if they’re worried about Google, many publishers are eager to license news articles to tech giants in exchange for fees. Google has begun licensing news for the Google News Showcase product. According to people familiar with the matter, the Daily Mail has not received money from the news showcase.

Write to Patience Haggin at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos