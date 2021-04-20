Sunnyvale Real Estate Mega Deal Makes Google a Big Developer Neighbor – East Bay Times





A large deal by SUNNYVALE Tishman Speyers to buy some Sunnyvale buildings from NetApp gives veteran developers control over several sites in prime locations in Silicon Valley, and search giant Google Become a neighbor of.

In 2021 this year, one of the largest Silicon Valley real estate purchases to date, Tishman Speyer paid $ 365 million for seven parcels in northern Sunnyvale. NetApp’s real estate transaction in Sunnyvale occurred at the same time as a tech company leased a large new headquarters office in the prestigious Santana Row complex in San Joses.

The newly purchased Tishman Speyer facility in Sunnyvale has four large office buildings, two parking lots, and a large common area including meeting space, recreational facilities, and ground parking.

Both Tishman Speyer and Google now own a wide range of assets that give both owners ample flexibility to graph the future of their respective sites.

Tishman Speyer currently owns seven parcels through two different affiliates, with a total of 702,200 square feet of office buildings on 21.5 acres of land.

Google owns eight adjacent parcels totaling 27.9 acres, including four office buildings, vast lands, and vast ground parking.

A total of 49.4 acres owned by Tishman Speyer and Google are surrounded by Crossman Avenue, East Java Drive, Geneva Drive and Caribbean Drive.

Google is believed to be planning a long-term redevelopment of the site it owns with this huge block of assets. The company hasn’t officially discussed plans for this block, but tech giants are working to redevelop other properties in northern Sunnyvale.

Tishman Speyer will find one or more tenants to rent the building they just purchased. Brokers Joe Brady, Michael Drew, Peter Hamann and John Brady of commercial real estate company Savills have arranged for Tishman Speyer to purchase Sunnyvale’s NetApp properties and to lease San Joses Santana Row’s NetApps at the same time.

This location is considered one of the main spots on Silicon Valley’s high-tech campus.

Haman, executive managing director of commercial real estate firm Savills, said there are many major tech companies in the Sunnyvale area that own or lease many large spaces. Tishman Speyer owns a Class A readily available campus in the middle of Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale’s 1375 Crossman Avenue. This office building is one of Sunnyvale’s real estates purchased by real estate company Tishman Speyer from NetApp in April 2020. // //

According to the Santa Clara County Councilor’s Office, the sizes of the four buildings Tishman Speyer purchased from NetApp:

1395 Crossman Ave., 189,700 sq ft

1375 Crossman Ave., 189,800 sq ft

1345 Crossman Ave., 189,700 sq ft

1275 Crossman Ave., 133,000 sq ft

Three Sunnyvale office buildings, 1345 Crossman Ave. (L), 1375 Crossman Ave. (C), and 1395 Crossman Ave. (R). // //

The Sunnyvale block, purchased by Tishman Speyer, includes an outdoor recreation area, gym with basketball court, lockers, showers, outdoor volleyball court, executive briefing center, full-service cafeteria, multiple kitchens, rest center and more. Is equipped. , Telephone room, and other common areas.

According to Haman, all the buildings are ready to go to the tenants. All interiors have been perfectly maintained by NetApp for years.

1395 Crossman Ave., Sunnyvale office building. // //

The northern area of ​​Sunnyvale is one of Silicon Valley’s long-standing technology hubs. Originally a district with many office buildings with one-story and two-story research buildings and huge parking lots, parts of the area have undergone dramatic changes symbolized by modern office buildings. It was. Many more changes are under consideration, including the home.

Veteran and savvy developer Jaypole was the first major real estate company to recognize the potential of northern Sunnyvale as a center for expansion of new offices, skyscrapers and breakthrough tech companies 10 years ago. was.

Haman said people thought he was crazy when Jai Paul developed all those office buildings. But look at how the region has changed.

Google, Facebook, and Amazon occupy at least one million square feet of office space in northern Sunnyvale, either through real estate purchases or office leasing in the case of Google.

Many large companies may be interested in the buildings purchased by Tishman Speyer, Haman said. You’ll think Google has at least some interest in buildings. Google came over and was able to take it all.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos