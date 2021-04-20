How the Pacific Northwest plays an important role in the fast-growing world of carbon capture technology





Dusyant Barpagaare, a chemical engineer at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, is using a continuous flow system in the laboratory to study solvents that can capture carbon from the air. (Andrea Star / PNNL Photo)

Carbon capture is a hot new area of ​​innovation and investment, stepping up for researchers, businesses, policy makers and individuals in the Pacific Northwest to play a leading role.

Nature is a master of science, using plants and the ocean to extract large amounts of carbon dioxide from the air, storing the earth’s greenhouse gases and turning them into carbohydrates. However, due to the huge excess of carbon in the atmosphere, experts agree that it is imperative to develop new technologies and act swiftly to remove and retain carbon.

Carbon capture is important for coping with climate change over time and actually reaching zero net. [emissions]Deepika Nagabhushan, Program Director of the Nonprofit Clean Air Task Force, said. These technologies need to be rolled out on a large scale globally.

Last year, the carbon capture and storage market raised a record $ 336.5 million investment, according to a PitchBook study. By mid-March, the sector’s start-ups had already raised nearly $ 150 million, albeit relatively modest compared to other sectors.

The Byden administration supports a wide range of climate-friendly policies that arouse interest and investment in this area, including carbon capture and storage tax credits and specific policies on investment in related technologies and infrastructure. Washington has promised to reduce carbon emissions in 2008, and Seattle aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Voluntary emission targets and public policy are key to building market demand for carbon capture technology, as carbon is now being lifted from the air for limited use. Tesla Elon Musk recently created a $ 100 million X-Prize for carbon removal technology to drive innovation.

Global investment in the carbon capture sector. (Pitch book image)

The following is a summary of some important efforts to develop and support new carbon capture technologies.

PNNL’s research innovation

The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, a research powerhouse funded by the local US Department of Energy, recently announced a technological innovation in carbon capture. Scientists in eastern Washington have developed carbon sinks that are much cheaper to use than other options.

This technology is combined with systems that produce CO2, such as coal-fired power plants and the production of cement and steel. Gas from these facilities flows through a device that mixes with a solvent, which is an acronym for EEMPA. The solvent traps CO2 from the gas. Pure CO2 is then removed from EEMPA and can be reused indefinitely. Second, CO2 should probably be stored in underground geological storage or used for another industrial application, ideally away from the atmosphere.

According to DOE, the cost of commercially available technology currently available is approximately $ 58 per 21 metric ton of CO recovered. The PNNL approach reduces the price to $ 47, or perhaps less. Savings are possible because the chemical nature of the solvent is poor in water and requires less energy to remove carbon. You can also save money by using a plastic system instead of the traditional steel setup.

Researchers recently published a paper on their findings in the International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control. Next year, they will partner with the National Carbon Capture Center in Alabama to test the solvent on a larger scale. The long-term goal is to prove the technology so that commercial partners want to deploy it on a large scale.

David Heldebrant, a PNNL Green Chemist, is part of the team that developed a solvent called EEMPA. This solvent should be able to recover CO2 from industrial systems at a lower cost than currently available commercial products. Researchers have demonstrated the performance of EEMPA on a small scale and are working to test it with larger capacities. (PNNL photo)

David Heldebrant, co-author of the study and PNNL Green Chemist, says he just wants these technologies to be cheap and available to the American public.

DOE has set a goal for 2035 to develop carbon capture technology that can capture CO2 at a cost of $ 30 per metric ton.

This sector has carbon capture, storage and utilization programs that support the development of the sector. Last year, the company signed or granted a joint venture of over $ 270 million to pay for a variety of carbon capture-related work.

Bill Gates and British Columbia

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, was an early investor in carbon capture technology. In 2009, he provided $ 1.5 million in seed funding to Carbon Engineering, a British Columbia-based startup. Gates invested in another round in 2019.

This winter, steady progress was made at Carbon Engineering’s new Innovation Center in Squamish, British Columbia. When completed, it will be our permanent business and advanced development headquarters. Details and images: https: //t.co/6u6l2jQYNP #DirectAirCapture pic.twitter.com/q65YatBR73

Carbon Engineering Ltd. (@ CarbonEngineer) February 18, 2021

Carbon Engineering is committed to capturing air directly. In other words, it is more difficult to emit CO2 from the surrounding air than to absorb carbon from a concentrated source. The Canadian company says it is one of only three direct air capture companies on the planet and is building the world’s largest direct air capture facility, trapping 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually. I recently posted a request to a partner who can help with carbon storage challenges.

British Columbia also has Svante, a company that provides on-site carbon capture for industrial CO2 emissions. Svante has partnered with DOE and Chevron Technology Ventures to develop and deploy nanotechnology solutions for carbon absorption.

In his book How to Avoid Climate Disasters, Gates states that paying for carbon removal from Swiss-based company ClimeWorks partially offsets family carbon emissions. Stated. The third company in this sector is a New York-based global thermostat.

Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund

Microsoft will create a $ 1 billion Climate Innovation Fund in 2020 with the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by the end of the decade and removing all carbon equivalents released so far by 2050. We support projects that help you achieve them. Redmond-based software and cloud companies have reported payments from 15 suppliers to remove 1.3 million metric tonnes of carbon.

[W]We believe this is the largest annual carbon removal purchase the company has ever made. Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a January blog post that he is creating the new and dynamic economic markets that the world needs.

Last year, Microsoft produced just under 11 million metric tons of carbon. This is a slight decrease compared to the previous year. Most of the carbon removal was from forestry projects, but included Climeworks.

Microsoft is also a technical partner for a Norwegian project called Northern Lights to capture and store carbon. Norway is a world leader in this field.

On Tuesday, CNBC reported that Microsoft would tell its customers more about the energy usage of data centers used for cloud computing services.

Amazon Climate Pledge Fund

Seattle cloud and online retail giants are working towards carbon neutrality by 2040. Given its huge retail sales impact on carbon, that is a challenging goal. Last year, Amazon created the $ 2 billion Climate Pledge Fund to help drive technological innovation in carbon removal and sustainable processes.

In the fall, the company announced the first five sources of funding, including two carbon removal efforts. CarbonCure Technologies, which is working to reduce the amount of CO2 generated in concrete production, and Pachama, a company that provides carbon offset verification. Global forest conservation.

Amazon reported that it released 51.2 million metric tons of carbon in 2019. This is a 15% increase over the previous year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos