Google announces privacy-focused strategy following recent controversy





Following the recent controversy in 2020, Google has announced plans to create a privacy-focused web. It makes user history equally non-invasive and supports the work of advertisers and publishers.

Most recently, Google has promised to eliminate third-party cookies in Chrome to enhance the privacy of users’ web browsing. However, unlike Safari and Firefox, which have blocked cookies for some time, Google has implemented a new set of technical solutions to replace the annoying tracking system for cookies.

Google says the new privacy-focused web will meet the demands of users, advertisers, and lawmakers to promote transparency, choice, and control of how web data is used, as well as enhance privacy. I guarantee.

What’s the problem with cookies?

Other web browsers have responded to consumer and legislators’ privacy demands by completely blocking third-party cookies, but Google recognizes that this is not a sustainable solution.

eBook: Psychological Principles of High Conversion Rate Websites

Apply psychology to client sites to increase conversion rates by up to 266%

Get a free guide

Removing cookies negatively impacts websites that rely on ads for revenue, promotes opaque tracking techniques such as fingerprints, and actually reduces user privacy and control.

Device fingerprinting is an invasive technique that collects small characteristics of user activity and builds a unique user profile similar to a cookie system that aims to identify who is using it. However, fingerprints avoid ad blockers and users who clear cookies. Instead, this profile is created without cookies, but uses user-configured browser settings such as IP address, browser extensions, fonts, and plugins. Fingerprints, unlike cookies, are difficult to detect and difficult to erase user profiles.

Google’s new technology set, called the Privacy Sandbox, consists of five application programming interfaces (APIs). The privacy sandbox uses browser-based machine learning and other non-invasive techniques to group users with similar interests. This allows advertisers to promote relevant ads based on the group’s interests and demographics without actually tracking the individual.

Google wants the privacy sandbox to continue collecting useful data for advertisers without disrupting the current infrastructure of sites that use cookies, but unethical, invasive and annoying tacking. Avoiding the use of the device.

Google says digital advertisers no longer have to rely on user tracking to achieve successful results. People don’t have to accept being tracked across the web to benefit from relevant advertising. Also, advertisers do not have to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising.

Therefore, the privacy sandbox does not compromise your privacy and instead supports a healthy ad-supported web. Within the next two years, Google aims to implement a privacy sandbox with a ready-to-use strategy for current web technologies.

In particular, Google has released test results and information on one of the APIs. These are called FLoC or Federated Learning of Cohorts. FLoC is a live extension of the Chrome browser and will be released by the end of the year. The main purpose of FLoC is to prevent individual user tracking and implement anti-fingerprint measures to prevent these types of deceptive and intrusive techniques.

Google’s move to the ad-enabled web has already begun. In February 2021, Chrome released a new system that limits insecure cross-site tracking. The system should treat cookies that do not contain the SameSite label for first-party use only and access cookies labeled for third-party use over HTTPS.

“This will make third-party cookies more secure and give users more control over browser cookies,” Chrome Engineering Director Justin Schuh said in a statement until the full operating system was released. I am writing in.

A look at Google’s corrupt history of invading public privacy

Recently, Google has been involved in many controversies centered around privacy concerns, including misuse of users’intellectual property, invasion of user privacy, and manipulation of search results to push ads. The following three recent Google controversies can be seen as the catalyst for Google’s newly released privacy-focused strategy.

In October 2020, the US Department of Justice sued Google for violating federal antitrust laws, alleging that search and advertising violated public privacy. These antitrust allegations and multi-billion dollar proceedings have accused Google of being an exploitative monopoly practice.

Prosecuting Google secures market share for online search, including using problematic business practices to pay billions of dollars to become the default search application for smartphones and various other devices and services To do.

In addition, Google filed a lawsuit against Google’s YouTube platform for deliberately violating UK privacy laws by tracking children online, and Google put the UK news headline in September 2020. created.

YouTube systematically regulates minor privacy regulations and data rules under both UK data protection legislation and the European GDPR by illegally collecting millions of data for children to target ads. Claims to break.

No, bad PR doesn’t stop here

Recently, Google got into trouble with the Australian government. This is because Google threatened to remove all search services from Australia with a news media negotiation code aimed at building an equal relationship between news publications and technicians.

The Australian code is the first in the world and Google has to pay the press to share the original content on search engines. Google was clearly afraid of the code as it would establish a new universal norm for distributing news information. If the bill is signed, Google will be forced to pay all media around the world to use the original news material.

As a result, Google did not obey and instead preferred to voluntarily leave the Australian market. Remember that Google left the Chinese market in 2010. Google has the power to do whatever it takes.

Therefore, users and lawmakers want more control over how their data is used. It’s clear that this pressure was the power of Google to implement new strategies to improve its privacy policy.

Although Google is the most widely used search engine and internet browser in the world, it can be considered a baby boomer search engine because it is separated from consumers. Google’s business model is obsessed with old-fashioned ways of operating, and search engines are still dominated by paid advertising and data mining.

As a result, Google has finally taken some action to respond to user complaints. Because users know that if they don’t, they will soon lose huge market share.

What does this mean for advertisers?

With Chrome having a substantial digital presence with a 69% share of desktops and a 40% share of mobiles, the new update for Google Chrome will shake every aspect of the digital advertising industry.

The good news is that Google predicts that it will take at least two years to implement the strategy, even though the trial is set to start by the end of the year, and Google has stakeholder in all industries. A new system that states it is open to working with advertisers to ensure that it benefits. Therefore, digital marketers and business owners have plenty of time to prepare for dramatic changes.

In particular, third-party tracking and removal of data usage means that digital marketing agencies must use other means to collect user data.

But an award-winning digital marketing agency can help! Experienced digital marketers expect first-party tracking, so closer partnerships with publishers are the solution. Although more difficult to implement, these measures allow advertisers to continue to target specific audiences to their ads.

What is certain is that there are great opportunities for early adoption of Google’s new technologies. By 2022, businesses of all sizes will need digital marketers to guide the more complex digital realms.

Even today, strategic decisions are difficult to predict and strategies cannot be expected to succeed. It can be difficult to guess where to spend your promotional money to get the most out of your digital media campaign. But new roads enable new opportunities that were not possible with old thinking.

Many experts believe that future situations without third-party cookies will increase transparency, improve ROI, make digital marketing industry attribution more important, and improve consumer privacy management. ..

In fact, Google’s test team said the new FLoC mechanism could increase conversions per dollar by 95% compared to the ability of cookies to reach audience types and affinity audience types on the market. Claims.

All business owners need to make sure they are informed about the potential disruption of digital advertising. In particular, changes to a multi-faceted system similar to third-party cookies can change the overall digital marketing landscape overnight, which can lead everyday business owners to understand complex mechanisms. It will be lower.

Thankfully, you can rely on a prepared digital marketing agency to switch your digital marketing model and find new ways to monetize your content. That way, your business will not only survive in new situations, but will prosper.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos