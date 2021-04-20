“China Opportunity” and Window to Development





Shenzhen, China, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The 19th International Expert as an opportunity for a national and internationalized comprehensive exhibition and negotiations for international innovation and talent exchange. The Exchange Conference (CIEP) will hold the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center on April 24th and 25th under the theme of “Innovation, Development, Cooperation and Win-Win”.

CIEP has been successfully held in 18 sessions so far. This year, we plan to host organizations, institutions, businesses and talents around the world with a new look.

This 19th CIEP focuses on offline venues and integrates online and offline platforms to allow all parties to be more connected and exchange boundaries. With exhibitions, forums, summits, recruitment events, project matching opportunities, virtual conferences and other thematic activities, this year’s CIEP builds a comprehensive platform for communication, collaboration and trading at the global level. I will.

The opening ceremony of the 19th International Conference on Experts Shenzen Forum and CIEP is ready to impress visitors again on April 24th. Senior leaders, business leaders, industry pioneers and scientists from the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shenzhen Municipal Government will come together. Such as technical talent for sharing the results of innovation on international platforms.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Dr. Thorsten Keiter, Senior Vice President of Greater China, TV Rheinland. Holst Vogel, a member of the Swiss Academy of Sciences and a winner of the National Friendship Awards, Chief Scientist of the Shenzhen Institute for Advanced Technology CAS, gave a speech to show his better vision for the exchange of global technology and talent. to hold.

Under the theme of “Gathering Talents to Build a Technology Community During the 14th Five-Year Plan,” the Shenzhen Forum presents a clash of valuable ideas from all circles. It also offers a “Shenzhen Night” exchange activity for Chinese and foreign guests A platform for free communication of thought.

This year’s conference will also focus on science and technology and introduce new segments that meet the needs of China’s rapidly developing economy and society. For example, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievements Exhibition and Transactions Special Area displays the achievements of innovation in China and beyond. This is an opportunity for businesses to present their latest achievements, as well as for the general public to learn about the technological advances made by mankind.

CIEP was born with the original purpose of facilitating the exchange of human resources both domestically and internationally, and today it also participates in China’s efforts to develop human resources in the field of science and technology innovation by launching a new sector for the dissemination of science and technology. I am.

CIEP further promotes its role as a window for global talent to connect talent and opportunities in China. Over the past few years, CIEP has served tens of thousands of professionals and students around the world. This year, we are stepping up efforts to ensure that expatriates are best suited for China and integrate well into society.

The 11th Employment Information Session for Foreign Professionals will be held during the conference, bringing together approximately 150 companies and high-paying employment opportunities for more than 3,000 global talents. The conference also designates zones to showcase the services that government agencies, institutions and organizations provide to international talent.

Shenzhen, the host city of CIEP, has played an important role as China’s special economic zone for the past 40 years, and the city has introduced it at a special exhibition.

Shenzhen has been dubbed by many as the “window” of China’s reform and opening up, and CIEP has also evolved into a window of abundant opportunities that China offers to businesses and individuals around the world.

Source CIEP

