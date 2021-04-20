Zipp launches new 353NSW wheel: the lightest clincher ever





Zipp today announced a new addition to the 303 family of wheels. Claiming the title of the lightest clincher wheelset the brand has ever manufactured, the 353NSW is the lightest configuration and weighs 1,255g.

Replacing the 303 NSW will place the new wheel at the top of the 303 tier, which will be reflected in pricing and will sell for 3,200.00 / $ 4,000.00 / 3,600.00.

Zipp states that while being lightweight, it meets the same strength requirements for gravel riding as the popular 303 Firecrest wheels, but these are lightweight road wheels designed and sold for road endurance riding. Repeat.

They are given Zipp’s iconic serrated rim profile, with a maximum depth of 45 mm and an inclination of about 3 mm at the shallowest point. According to Zipp, this shape offers aerodynamic advantages over traditional round rims, but I haven’t quoted the numbers, but the biggest advantage is that it’s lighter while maintaining strength.

Another weight savings comes from the brand’s shift to the use of hookless beads. This is what Zipp claims is to make the rim lighter, stronger and more aerodynamic, while at the same time making it easier and therefore cheaper to manufacture.

Between the beads, the inner width of the rim bulges to 25mm, resulting in a minimum tire width of 28mm. This follows the radically low tire pressure recommendations that Zipp introduced in the 303 Firecrests, with Zipp’s proprietary 28mm tubeless road tires on the road, with a 70kg rider 55psi at the front and 55psi at the rear. It suggests that it rolls fastest at 60psi.

353 NSW wheels work on tubeless technology and Zipp limits its use to tubeless tires only. According to the brand, running the inner tube does no harm, but it must be inside a tubeless compatible tire to increase the rigidity of the bead. A complete tire compatibility list is available, but like the 303S and 303 Firecrest models, it is not compatible with Continental tires.

Rim brake purists will be disappointed that the 353 NSW wheels are dedicated to disc brakes and all wheels are compatible with 12mm thru axles.

Another major update took place within the hub, with Zipp overhauling the Cognition Axial Clutch mechanism, which disconnects the freehub driver to reduce drag during freewheeling. This system, which worked with a 12-part construction of magnets and springs, was replaced by Axial V2, which takes advantage of the properties of a material called Sylomer.

The retail price of 3,200.00 / $ 4,000.00 / 3,600.00 puts the 353 NSW at the top of the price range for the best lightweight wheels, while reminding consumers of Zipp’s position as a premium wheel brand. However, these consumers will find some comfort in Zipp’s lifetime warranty and lifetime protection against “in-use” damage.

Technical Specifications: Zipp 353 NSW Wheel Weight: 580g (F) / 675g (R) / Total 1255g Price: 3200.00 / $ 4000.00 / 3600.00 Depth: 45mm Undulation Guarantee: Lifespan by Crash Replacement

Great for testing: lightweight wheels

