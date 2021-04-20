Google dispels rumors about changes in bidding strategy





Last month, a post on Google’s developer blog about bidding strategy updates caused some controversy when it was misunderstood to indicate that two smart bidding strategies would be deprecated.

This morning, Google confirmed that many PPCers speculated: the bidding strategy isn’t gone, and the Google advertising UI has been slightly overhauled.

With this change, what advertisers know as Target CPA and Target ROAS, respectively[コンバージョンの最大化]and[コンバージョン値の最大化]Will be grouped into your bidding strategies.

In an email exchange, Google confirmed that the machine learning that strengthens the bidding strategy of Target CPA and Target ROAS remains unchanged. Your bidding strategy will continue to work the same, but the way advertisers set it up will be slightly different.

Google has shared the graph above to clarify changes in its bidding strategy.How to Set a Goal CPA Bid Strategy

Once the interface update is published, the advertiser will set the target CPA and the advertiser will[コンバージョンの最大化]Must be selected.[コンバージョンの最大化]Select to allow advertisers to set a target CPA.

If a target CPA is set, the bidding strategy works the same as the current target CPA. Target CPA is optional and is a campaign that does not employ Target CPA. Take advantage of the same conversion maximization bidding strategies that advertisers currently have access to.

How to set a target ROAS bidding strategy

Advertisers who set target ROAS bidding strategies[コンバージョン値の最大化]Must be selected. There is an optional target ROAS setting.

Advertisers with targeted ROAS settings can expect their bidding strategy to work as it does today. Advertisers who abandon their target ROAS settings will effectively use the same existing maximum bid strategy.

Why change?

Google shared that the goal of this change is to be clearer to advertisers. Google has received feedback that it is not always clear which bidding strategy advertisers should use. We hope that this change will simplify that decision.

What’s next?

Google will begin rolling out these updates over the next few weeks and months. In the meantime, advertisers can choose their target CPA and target ROAS bidding strategies, but once the changes are published, these options will no longer appear in the interface. At that point, advertisers will need to follow the steps above to set up these strategies.

Ultimately, Google will migrate existing Target CPA and Target ROAS to maximize conversions and effectively maximize ROAS bidding strategies. Google makes sure to notify advertisers in advance before automatically migrating their campaigns to new strategies.

