Benefits of PCR Amplification for Disease Testing-Med-Tech Innovation





Curtis Knox, Promega’s Global Strategic Marketing Manager and Terri McDonnell, Promega’s Senior Program Manager, discuss the challenges and benefits of direct PCR amplification for infectious disease testing.

Testing for COVID-19 continues to be one of the most important tools in the global battle to delay and mitigate the effects of pandemics, especially until vaccines become more widely available. Regular screening is likely to become the norm for many people around the world, and the demand for testing is expected to continue.

Most COVID-19 tests are molecular assays designed to detect viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) in patient samples. The general workflow for these COVID-19 assays can be divided into several steps.

Collect and store patient samples Ship samples to test lab Extract genetic material from samples (RNA) Amplify targets Analyze and report results.

A sample preparation method for direct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) amplification was needed to simplify and accelerate the time to results. However, direct PCR amplification comes with both challenges and benefits.

Challenges of direct PCR amplification

The first challenge is PCR inhibition. Robust and reliable PCR assays require efficient DNA polymerization and reverse transcription when detecting RNA targets. Primer and probe annealing must be specific to the target of interest, and amplification signal detection must exceed background noise.

Causes of PCR inhibition include, but are not limited to:

Samples themselves: For example, saliva samples are known to contain large amounts of inhibitory proteins, blood samples contain hemoglobin, and fecal samples contain a wide variety of inhibitory substances. Sample collection device: For example, a cotton swab or plastic used to collect a sample. Sample Preservatives: These usually contain high concentrations of guanidine to inactivate the pathogen. However, guanidine is also very inhibitory to amplification reactions.

In a typical PCR workflow, the solution to minimize PCR inhibition is to purify the nucleic acid from the sample. If the level of nucleic acid in the sample is high enough, sample dilution can be used to minimize the number of inhibitors in the reaction. However, this can affect the sensitivity of low copy targets. Mastermix additives such as bovine serum albumin (BSA), betaine, and trehalose are also commonly used as part of strategies to overcome PCR inhibitors.

The second challenge to overcome with direct PCR amplification is assay sensitivity. Prior to sample amplification and analysis by qPCR or RT-qPCR, sample extraction acts as a concentration step. In the example in Figure 1, 200 liters of sample are concentrated in 50 liters of eluate during the purification step. This will quadruple the concentration of the sample before it goes into the amplification reaction. With direct amplification, there is no extraction step, so there is no enrichment. Dilute the sample 1: 1 with lysis buffer using the direct amplification protocol of the Promegas Xpress Amp reagent. This will result in a 2-fold dilution or 0.5-fold concentration of the original sample.

Comparing the amplification results of the same sample with the two workflow examples, it is expected that there will be an eight-fold difference in the amplification results. It is important to note that in qPCR, Cq is on a logarithmic scale, so assuming 100% PCR efficiency, a 10-fold difference between samples would be a 3.3 Cq difference.

Different sample extraction protocols differ in both sample input and elution volume, so it is important to set expectations when comparing the sample extraction workflow with the direct amplification workflow. Most direct amplification workflows are typically less sensitive than sample extraction workflows, so when converting an assay from an extraction-based workflow to a direct amplification workflow, the amplification assay may require additional optimization. ..

Benefits of direct PCR amplification

Despite these challenges, direct amplification has important advantages. In a typical test workflow, the purification wash step utilizes many reagents and buffers and is often provided in a plastic consumable and specific equipment dependent configuration. The direct amplification workflow avoids all these steps, reagents, and plastics, allowing you to avoid potential throughput limitations due to various supply constraints.

Direct PCR workflows can also save time in the lab, but the time saved depends on the previous extraction method and whether it is automatic or manual. The direct amplification workflow is also suitable for high-throughput automation across multiple platforms.

As a leading supplier of sample extraction products, Promega has developed the Xpress Amp Direct Amplification Reagent directly in response to the rapidly increasing demand for COVID-19 testing.

A simple and direct amplification workflow involves three important steps:

Collect and store samples using a nasopharyngeal swab that is common on transport media. Sample Mix Dissolve the sample and Xpress Amp Lysis Buffer (1: 1) and incubate at room temperature for 10 minutes. Amplify and analyze and add the lysed sample to RT-qPCR containing Xpress Amp Solution.

Curtis Knox, Terri McDonnell

14:00

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos