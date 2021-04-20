The HTC Vive Air concept looks like a fitness-focused VR headset





This is a wise idea: does it happen?

World Design Guide

It’s been five years since HTC’s first VR headset, the Vive, debuted with the Oculus Rift. HTC seems to be ready for a brand new headset this year. Is it targeted at fitness?

An image and description of a headset called the HTC Vive Air was displayed on a site called the World Design Guide discovered by Engadget. It seems that headsets have already won awards on this site. Much like the Oculus Quest 2, but with a halo-like headband instead of an elastic strap. The headset material looks like sneakers. This may be just a concept design, but it’s also a wise idea of ​​where every standalone VR headset should go.

According to a copy of the site, the headset looks perfectly fit for fitness. “VIVE AirVR headsets are specially designed for virtual fitness and optimized for high strength over extended use,” the site said. “The new sports shoe-inspired headset introduces knit material into VR to provide unprecedented comfort and fit. Breathable and quick-drying fabrics make it breathable in hot exercises. Innovative lightweight construction allows users to forget about the presence of headsets. The display focuses on virtual content. Quick release design removes soft ergonomic components It can be washed. “

The headset design looks easy to clean and emphasizes breathability.

HTC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but in a statement to Engadget, the company stated that Vive Air was just a product concept. “This is just a concept, but the design language has elements and inspirations found elsewhere in our products.”

This design is, in a way, reminiscent of HTC’s previous fitness technology efforts at Under Armor a few years ago (remember, there was a fitness band called Grip).

HTC’s Vive hardware has recently focused on business, and HTC already has Vive Focus, a business-oriented standalone VR headset. However, at first glance, Air appears to be being promoted for home use. Or is it a gym? The company’s last VR headset, the Modular Vive Cosmos, was connected to a PC. It makes sense to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip built into the Vive Focus follow-up, like the Quest 2.

Oculus Quest has become a surprisingly effective fitness device, and Facebook has recently been leaning towards it with a wave of subscription-focused fitness apps. HTC held a developer event in May, and new headsets have already been teased (this may or may not be the case).

