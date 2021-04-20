Battle Royale: Google LLC vs. Oracle America, Inc. | Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP





The issue of fair use draws a lot of attention, including a recent decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, which argued that the use of Warhol in Lynn Goldsmith’s photographic artwork was not transformative and therefore was not qualified for fair. Is subject to a court decision. Use defenses (see here for alerts on that decision). In the long-awaited fair use decision in the context of computer software published on April 5, 2021, the Supreme Court has taken another path and a decade of fighting Oracle, the owner of the popular Java software program. Supported Google.

The purpose of ContextJava is to allow programmers to create interoperable programs, that is, programs that can run on any computer. Oracle owns the copyright registration for its current platform, Java Standard Edition (SE). In 2005, Google acquired Android and began building its own software platform for smartphones. When Google’s licensing negotiations with Sun Microsystems broke down, the programmer used it in the Android application programming interface (API) to copy about 11,500 lines of programming code from Java SE. APIs are a useful tool and a way to save time. Programmers use this pre-written code to embed functions in their own programs, rather than writing their own code.

FactsGoogle was copying the “declaration code” part of Java SE. Simply put, the declarative code provides an easy way for a programmer to call a program that performs a particular task. In assessing the four fair use elements, the Supreme Court considers element 1, the nature of the copyrighted work, and commented on whether this type of code is copyrighted. I said that there is nothing. Rather, the court states that this type of code is so closely tied to non-copyrighted features that the code it declares is “farther from the core of copyright than most computer programs,” and therefore this first. Elements favored Google. 593 US at ___, 22-24.

The judgment court ruled that the other three factors also favored Google. Google’s purpose is to reimplement the 11,500 lines used for the smartphone API, and such reimplementation is consistent with the constitutional purpose of copyright. And useful art. Factor 3 favored Google because the amount of code used was 0.4% of the total Java code. Oracle’s claim that Google’s use of declarative code is undoubtedly commercial, according to the jury: “It’s difficult for Sun to enter the smartphone market even if Google doesn’t use part of the Sun Java API. I decided that it was, so I didn’t shake the court. 593 US at ___, 33.

In short, what does this decision mean for software developers? How are they compensated for their work? Musicians who sample other works, and artists who use other works to create other artwork, use a small portion of the other works to promote the advancement of science and useful art. Would you claim that you are entitled to fair use protection? only time will tell.

[View source.]

