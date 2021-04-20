Diversity of ClimateTech programs to support diverse founders leading cleantech startups





Newswise — Ithaca, NY – Cornell University and Chloe Capital have launched Diversity Inclimate Tech. This is a new program that recruits, educates, inspires and supports the capitalization of blacks, indigenous peoples and people of color (BIPOC), with female founders developing startups with clean innovations.

Women and BIPOC entrepreneurs typically face the more serious challenges of expanding their startups, such as restricting access to investors and attracting investor attention. In addition, clean technology innovations typically slow down revenue growth by reducing customer recruitment. The Diversity in ClimateTech program is designed to support diverse business founders with partners and programs in the Southern Tier region of New York.

This program helps undervalued community participants launch climate technology companies and build businesses. The program is managed by the Regional Economic Development Center at Cornell University in partnership with Chloe Capital and is supported by the New York State Department of Energy Research and Development.

Cornell’s team at the Center for Regional Economic Advancement (CREA) identifies and employs a variety of innovators with climate technology solutions for early-stage entrepreneurship such as customer discovery, business idea validation, and IP generation. We provide training. They also connect these entrepreneurs to mentors and potential customers and partners in the growing clean energy ecosystem in Southern Tier, New York. Cornell and its Center for Regional Economic Development already support a number of programs that empower diverse founders, including WE Cornell (female entrepreneurs) and BET (black entrepreneurs in training).

“WE Cornell and BET are just two examples of programs that identify and attract pre-seed and idea-stage startups who want to support training and nutrition through the diversity of ClimateTech programs,” said Andrea Ippolito ’06, M. Eng. I will. .. ’07, WE Cornell Program Director, Cornell eLab Instructor, and Cornell Engineering Lecturer. “By supporting a diverse range of founders from the very beginning, more founders will be successful and will be able to connect to the resources they need at each stage of their startup journey. Southern Tier here in New York is clean energy. It’s a major hub for innovation. ”

Chloe Capital is a movement-led venture capital firm that invests in women-led technology companies with diverse leadership teams. The organization recruits diverse founders from all over the country to participate in its signing program and help them connect with coaching and investors. In the fall of 2021, Chloe Capital will host a public pitch event in Ithaca, NY to showcase its founders’ progress and introduce them to venture capitalists, retail investors and potential clients.

Innovative and diverse founders who increase resource efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support economic decarbonization, and significantly reduce energy consumption are candidates for diversity in the ClimateTech program. Founders can be based anywhere in the world, but need to be interested in taking action in the Southern Tier region of New York, which benefits the economy, such as hiring, opening offices, manufacturing, and piloting. There is. The Southern Tier region consists of the counties of Bloom, Delaware, Chemung, Chenango, Tioga, Tompkins, Skyler and Stuben.

Katie MacDonald, Assistant Director of Technology to Market at NYSERDA, said: Innovative technology by supporting this program to raise awareness of women and entrepreneurs in poorly serviced communities and help New York State achieve its country-leading climate and clean energy goals. Helps bring you to market. ”

“Investing in the growth of Southern Tier climate technology companies will continue to have a significant impact,” said Elisa Miller-Out, managing partner of Chloe Capital. “The Clean Energy Initiative has spurred Southern Tier’s recognition as a breeding ground for clean technology innovation and spurred the growth of many start-ups. They scale up, create new jobs and share the same aspirations. It helped attract start-ups and investors to the region. “

About CREA Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Development (CREA) promotes economic growth and diversity in northern New York through entrepreneurship and innovation. CREA supports and manages a portfolio of over 12 programs, including Rev: Ithaca Startup Works, Rev’s Hardware Accelerators, Grow-NY, UNY I-Corps, Cleantech Hardware Scaleup, and many Cornell startup accelerators. The focus is on having measurable impact. And fellowship. https://crea.cornell.edu/

About Chloe Capital Chloe Capital is a movement-led venture capital firm that invests in women-led technology companies with diverse leadership teams. In addition to investing in gender and diversity lenses, Chloe Capital is partnering with foundations, institutions and businesses to host a program to promote fundraising for female founders. This joint approach to early-stage investment makes the company very unique. More than 15,000 people worldwide have already participated in Chloe Capital’s #InvestInWomen campaign. ChloeCapital.com

