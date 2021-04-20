Apple announces AirTag tracking devices starting at $ 29 each





Apple today announced AirTag, a tile-like Bluetooth tracking device designed to connect to items such as keys and wallets for tracking purposes. This will allow you to find them directly in the FindMy app.

AirTags are accessories for attaching to backpacks, luggage and other items. U1 devices such as the iPhone 12 can be used for accurate searches to directly access the item you are looking for. Combining visual, tactile, and audio feedback, AirTags aims to make things easy to track.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president, said: For global ‌iPhone‌product marketing. “With its design, unmatched discovery experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag leverages the power of the Apple ecosystem to provide customers with another way to enhance the versatility of the iPhone. “

Each AirTag is made of stainless steel and is IP67 waterproof and dustproof. The small, lightweight device has a built-in speaker that can make a sound and locate it, and the removable cover allows the user to easily replace the battery.

‌AirTags‌ uses a setup method similar to Apple’s AirPods connecting AirTags closer to the ‌iPhone‌. You can assign an AirTag to an item and name it using defaults such as “Keys” or “Jacket”, or you can use a custom name instead. According to Apple, AirTags location data remains private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption.

‌AirTags‌ can be placed in a bag or pocket, or attached to a variety of Apple-designed AirTag accessories.

Once you’ve set up AirTags, you’ll see them in the new Items tab of the Find My app, where you can see the current or last known location of an item on a map. If you misplace an item and it’s within Bluetooth range, you can use the Find My app to play a sound from AirTag and find the item. You can also ask Siri to look for the item, and the AirTag will make a sound when it’s nearby.

Each AirTag contains a U1 chip designed by Apple using Ultra Wideband technology, which enables what Apple calls “accurate search” for iPhone 11 and “iPhone 12” users. This technology allows you to more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is within range. As you move, Precision Finding fuses inputs from cameras, ARKits, accelerometers, and gyroscopes and guides you to AirTag using a combination of sonic, tactile, and visual feedback.

If AirTag is isolated from its owner and is out of Bluetooth range, the “Find My” network can help track AirTag. You can put AirTag in lost mode and be notified when it is within range or detected by the “Find My” network. If someone discovers a lost AirTag, that person taps it using an “iPhone” or NFC-enabled device, and a website that displays the owner’s contact phone number, if provided. You can move to.

Trackers can be personalized with custom engravings such as emoji. ‌AirTags‌ starts at $ 29 per piece and $ 99 for 4 packs. Online orders will begin this Friday and ‌AirTags‌ will ship on April 30th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos