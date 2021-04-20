MailOnline sues Google for hiding links to articles | Online Email





MailOnline has sued Google for causing search engines to hide links to articles on topics such as Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan, causing a legal battle between one of the world’s largest news websites and tech giants.

Google has been accused of over-controlling the online advertising market by MailOnline and systematically downgrading links to articles in favor of other sites, citing royal coverage. ..

According to MailOnline, a British user who searched for Pears Morgans’ comments on the Duchess of Sussex last month saw an article about him created by outlets in smaller areas such as Manchester Evening News and Newcastle Chronicles. It was much more likely to be done.

This is despite MailOnline often writing multiple articles a day about a former Good Morning Britain host hired as a columnist for not believing what Megan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. It’s Zu.

MailOnline has been punished by the Google News algorithm after trying to reduce its reliance on Google’s individual tools for selling online ads in a proceeding filed in New York and described as worthless by Google Claims.

The lawsuit aims to help Google explain its ongoing anti-competitive behavior, including manipulating advertising auctions and news search results, rigging, algorithm bias, and abuse of market power to harm advertising rivals. It is said.

Despite growing criticism from regulators and governments around the world, Google’s continued action clearly shows that it’s not ready to change. Google said Mail Onlines’ claims were worthless.

MailOnline has become one of the largest news websites in the world with a large audience in the United States, backed by a combination of celebrity photos, rapid news aggregation, and cultural war stories.

News websites show an unpleasant love-hate attitude towards Google. If the story stands out along with popular search terms, search engines can send millions of readers to outlets, publishers can reach new audiences and sell more ads. I can. But Google’s dominance of online display advertising means that tech companies are making huge profits when traditional news publishers lose advertising revenue.

The MailOnlines proceedings also demonstrate the importance of search engine optimization (SEO) for news websites. For years, outlets have commissioned articles that feature certain popular names and keywords in the hope that they will draw the attention of Google News algorithms.

One major issue with all outlets is the lack of transparency in how Google decides which stories to display. Some publishers believe that Google supports results from the press that produce more original reports. With a limited amount of advertising, we are increasingly prioritizing results from fast-loading websites. This is a move that has hit websites with a lot of ads.

Google said it would fight the proceedings. The Daily Mail claims are completely inaccurate. The use of Google’s advertising technology tools has nothing to do with how publishers’ websites are ranked in Google Search. More generally, publishers have multiple choices and are competing in the crowded and competitive area of ​​advertising technology to exercise, a spokeswoman said. The Daily Mail itself allows dozens of advertising technology companies, including Amazon, Verizon, etc., to sell and manage their advertising space. We protect ourselves from these futile claims.

