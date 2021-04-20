SVOLT Energy Technology was the first to expand the production of safer lithium-ion batteries by the Soteria Battery Innovation Group.





Greenville, South Carolina, April 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –SVOLT Energy Technology Co., LTD. Great Wall Motor’s spin-off (SVOLT), a global cutting-edge technology company and Chinese automaker, is the first to commercialize a lithium-ion battery (LIB) using the safety technology of the Soteria Battery Innovation Group (BIG). Started in. SVOLT’s high-energy cells increase design freedom, give customers confidence and reduce the risk of recalls with technology that eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway and dramatically improves battery safety.

“At SVOLT, we want to provide the safest battery possible.”

Launched in the third quarter of 2021, SVOLT’s new portfolio utilizes metallized thin-film current collectors that improve energy density and weight and allow cells to continue to function after damage. These 5Ah, 10Ah, 20Ah, 60Ah pouch cells, and 60Ah prism cells are optimized for complete electric vehicles, electric avoidance, drones and more. “At SVOLT, we want to provide the safest battery possible,” said Zhonglong Ma, Vice President of SVOLT. “Implementing SoteriaBIG’s technology will enhance our product offerings and demonstrate our commitment to innovation.”

With a global production capacity of 200 GWh and seven global R & D centers by 2025, SVOLT’s R & D and investment in state-of-the-art equipment has established itself as a pioneer in the LIB industry. Brian Morin, CEO of SoteriaBIG, said: “They were founding members of our consortium in China. With their expertise and capabilities, we feel they are the perfect partner to bring our safety technology to market. “

Defects in the existing LIB architecture can lead to safety events. From steel boxes to cooling systems, advanced tech companies are taking all precautions to mitigate potentially dangerous cells that lead to costly recalls. Soteria BIG’s metallized film current collector acts as a fuse inside the battery, allowing the battery to continue to function after damage. This can be important in critical situations such as highway accident electric vehicles and in-flight electric aircraft. .. With development support from Soteria BIG and its global consortium, SVOLT’s team of experts implements this technology to ensure robust durability for end-of-life applications.

Carl Hu, CTO of SoteriaBIG, said: “We expect the SVOLT cell to pass first when Soteria BIG announces its safety certification standards.”

Developed by Soteria BIG, SVOLT, and other consortium members, this robust certification standard is designed to challenge the industry as a whole and deliver a new level of security. The certification standard combines newly developed tests with existing tests such as IEC 62660-2 with stringent EUCAR level requirements after abuse. SVOLT’s new cell portfolio is ideal for anyone looking to improve product safety and durability as the first move towards commercialization and Soteria BIG certification.

SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd.about

SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (SVOLT) is a global high-tech company and a spin-off of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors, which manufactures lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. SVOLT is headquartered in Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China. The home office of SVOLT Energy Technology (Europe) GmbH, a European subsidiary, is located in Frankfurt am Main. SVOLT employs approximately 3,000 people worldwide, half of whom are engaged in research and development (R & D). Find out more at en.svolt.cn | svolt-eu.com

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc

Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc is an advanced technology development and licensing company that has formed a consortium to promote lightweight, safe and cost-effective architecture for lithium-ion batteries everywhere. Soteria BIG was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and Carl Hu and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, please contact Amy Brinson ((864) 609-4165) or [email protected] or visit our website (www.soteriabig.com).

Source Soteria Battery Innovation Group

