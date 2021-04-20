Fugue Adds Google Cloud Support to Multi-Cloud Security Platform





Fugue provides ongoing security and compliance at all stages of the Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure cloud development lifecycle.

Frederick, Maryland April 20, 2021 Fugue, a company that transforms cloud security to accelerate organizational innovation, announced that it has added support for Google Cloud to its multi-cloud security platform. With Fugue, cloud engineering and security teams use the same cloud security posture management (CSPM) to infrastructure as code across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and now the entire Google Cloud environment. You can protect your entire cloud development lifecycle (CDLC), from to production. Solution.

Fugue automates immediate and ongoing security visibility and compliance reporting on cloud development and operations to prevent misconfiguration vulnerabilities and streamline previously time- and resource-intensive tasks. I will. Google Cloud Fugue Support initially includes CIS Google Cloud Computing Platform Foundations Benchmarks, CIS Controls, CSA CCM, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, SOC 2, Custom 59 Resource Types and Audits and Includes reporting capabilities Enterprise policy.

Fugue provides the ability to quickly perform comprehensive cloud security audits. Google Cloud support has made it possible to consistently apply the same rules to multiple cloud platforms, said Alfonso Cabrera, Platform Engineering Director at Red Ventures. Keeping your cloud infrastructure secure and measuring compliance with security standards was previously time consuming and highly manual. Fugue automates these processes to provide instant and continuous visibility into highly dynamic cloud environments, enabling rapid innovation to continue without compromising security.

Fugue covers security and compliance at all stages from Terraform and AWS CloudFormation infrastructure to CDLC, from code checking to continuous runtime protection, compliance auditing and reporting. Fugue plays a major role in modern cloud attacks and provides deeper protection against advanced multi-resource misconfigurations that are often overlooked by other tools and compliance frameworks.

More enterprise organizations are using multiple cloud service providers and infrastructure as code tools, and teams are faster and safer regardless of how they develop and deploy their cloud or cloud infrastructure. I need a way to go to. Founder and CEO of Fugue. With the addition of Google Cloud support, teams can use Fugue to consistently apply the same compliance rules and custom security policies throughout the cloud footprint and cloud development lifecycle without slowing the pace of innovation. It came to be.

With Fugue, all teams, from developers to operations, security and compliance, are allowed in a cloud environment using the Fugue Rules Engine built with the Open Policy Agent, the open standard for policy as code. Share the only reliable source of information about what you have. Fugue continuously takes snapshots of the state of the cloud configuration, so all teams work under the single source of truth about what is always running in the environment. Fugues’ interactive cloud infrastructure map allows teams to zoom in to inspect configuration details and non-compliance, zoom out to get a complete picture of the environment, and export diagrams for auditing. I will.

About fugue

Fugue transforms cloud security and compliance to enable organizations to move faster in the cloud without compromising infrastructure and data. Fugue provides cloud engineers and security teams with tools to prove continuous compliance, incorporate security into their infrastructure as code development, and eliminate cloud misconfigurations. Fugue supports Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, one-click reports for CIS Foundations benchmarks, CIS controls, CIS Docker, CSA CCM, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, PCI, and SOC2. Provide. .. Customers such as AT & T, SAP NS2 and Red Ventures trust Fugue to protect their cloud environment. For more information, please visit www.fugue.co.

Media contacts

Rachel Kaserov

RJK communication

415-341-5625

Rachel @ rjkcommunications.net

