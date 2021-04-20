How can edtech startups determine if their product works? LEANLAB partners are studying the use of technology in real KC classrooms





LEANLAB Education’s concept of restarted accelerators will add four edtech companies to classrooms in Kansas City this spring, helping founders conduct product research within the school and former entrepreneurs of LEANLAB programming. I no longer emphasize the training aspect.

Katie Boody Adorno, Founder and CEO of LEANLAB Education, is the first program of its kind in the United States, and this first cohort represents the turning point of LEANLAB. Coordinating an unparalleled network of innovative schools across the Kansas City region and expanding it throughout Missouri over the next few years to create a unique educational technology and innovation hub in the country. I am planning.

The first EdTech Pilot Research Program has matched four new K12 education technology start-ups with intensive support and resources to help conduct research pilots in partnership with the Kansas City Metro-wide school system, Boody said. Stated.

Boddle, a well-known former Kansas City startup that left the metro in 2020 to pursue funding opportunities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has matched its gamed math platform with the needs of the Citizens of the World and Guadalupe Center. I returned to the pilot program.

Edna Martinson, co-founder of Boddle, said partnering with LEAN LAB for research-based programs has never been easier for Boddle.

LEANLAB’s commitment to improving student outcomes and helping educators succeed has been evident over the years, and our team has a good approach to research that prioritizes end-user (student and teacher) feedback. Finds a lot of value. Said Martinson. Through this survey, we can not only measure our impact, but also receive valuable feedback on how to better serve educators and students. “

The pilot acted as an important forum for data collection, adding that her team could directly observe how Boddles users are using the platform empirically and identify opportunities for further processes and product improvements. ..

Stephanie Campbell, Vice President of Communications at LEANLAB, said such commercialization research for early-to-seed enterprises with a focus on education from kindergarten to high school is the basis of LEANLAB’s goals for the program. It states.

According to Campbell, Covid-19 has entered an exciting era for the education technology industry with all the challenges. We want to raise awareness about the most promising new tools that provide educators with the abilities they are looking for. These entrepreneurs accurately define the outline of how schools and teachers practice student-centered learning.

Click here for more information on LEANLAB Education.

Among the solutions presented by the four cohort members:

Boddle, Tulsa, Oklahoma

KC Partner: Citizens of the World & Guadalupe Centers

Challenge: How can you develop a fun and engaging math evaluation and practice for your students?

Innovation: Practice and evaluate adaptive math for K-6 grade students through fun games.

Click here for more information on Boddle.

Levered Learning, Santa Cruz, CA

KC Partner: Lee A. Tolbert Academy

Challenge: How can an online curriculum help students advance their primary math at their own pace?

Innovation: An online math curriculum that allows students in grades 3-5 to proceed at their own pace.

Click here for more information on lever learning.

ClassCraft, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada

KC Partners: Longfellow Elementary and George Melcher Elementary

Challenge: How can you use a playful, collaborative learning platform to drive essential motivation and streamline behavioral management?

Innovation: A playful, collaborative learning platform for gamifying behavior management and driving essential motivation.

Click here for more information on ClassCraft.

Sown by Grow in Oakland, California

KC Partners: Clinton County R-III and Gordon Parks Elementary

Challenge: How can you help students improve their social and emotional learning (SEL) skills through goal-setting and reflection strategies?

Innovation: A learning platform that enables students to improve their SEL skills, set goals, and reflect their strategies through customizable modules.

Click here for more information on Sown to Grow.

This story is supported by the Ewing Marion Kaufman Foundation, a private, nonpartisan foundation that works with the education and entrepreneurial community to create unusual solutions and empower people to shape and succeed in the future. Is possible.

For more information, please visit www.kauffman.org and connect to www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdnandwww.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn.

Facebook comment







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos