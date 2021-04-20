Apple Event Live Coverage: New iPad, AirTag, and more [Event Over]





Apple’s virtual “Spring Loaded” event begins today at 10am, with Apple planning to debut an updated iPad model and perhaps other hardware such as AirTags and iMac models based on Apple silicon.

Apple offers live video streams across its platform on its website, YouTube, and its TV app. We will also update this article in the live blog coverage and publish a Twitter update through our @ MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Event highlights and individual news articles about today’s announcement will be delivered through your @MacRumors account.

Live blog transcript first …

9:03 am: Tim Cook tweeted early this morning prior to today’s event and shared a photo from Apple Park.

9:23 am: As is often the case at events, the Apple online store is down early this morning.Some readers of the home app[発見]I noticed that the tab is offline. This may be related to store downtime.

9:31 am: Less than 30 minutes left!

9:50 AM: The stream will be streamed live on Apple’s website with an event logo-themed ambient music and animated ribbon.

9:58 am: The YouTube stream went live in just a few minutes before the show.

10 am: Please!

10:01 am: I’m zooming in on Apple Park with a colored ribbon chasing the campus. 10:02 am: TimCook: Hello, welcome to ApplePark! It’s important that Apple makes a difference in people’s lives. This week is the celebration of Earth Day. Today, we are carbon-neutral for businesses, and by 2030, we will be carbon-neutral across our end-to-end footprint.

10:03 am: Several services have been updated, including Apple Card.

10:04 am: Talk about the fairness of your credit score. Spouses and partners can now share and merge credit lines, and both can build credit. 10:05 am: Talking about podcasts. The biggest change since the podcast debuted. Newly designed app. Every show has beautiful pages, channels for creators, and recommendations. A podcast subscription to unlock additional benefits. It will be available in 170 regions and countries next month. Listening will be easier and more enjoyable.

10:06 am: Add new iPhone 12 colors … purple!

10:07 am: Switch gears and “search”. For more information, camera zoom from Apple Park to Carolyn Wolfman-Estrada. 10:08 am: “Find My” is an encrypted network available on nearly a billion Apple devices. Today we are adding new accessories to this ecosystem.

10:08 am: Playing a teaser video with a man looking for a key and getting lost on the couch.

10:09 am: AirTag. The next time the sofa eats the key, AirTag will help you find the key.

10:10 am: You can also personalize with emoji. Accessories for attaching to backpacks and luggage. All U1 devices like the ‌iPhone12‌ use accurate search to direct you directly to the item. Visual, tactile, and audio feedback.

10:10 am: Privacy is important and AirTags tracks items, not people. It has built-in features such as unwanted tag detection, alert sounds, and identifier rotation. The price is $ 29 or $ 4 for $ 99. Orders start on Friday and will be available on April 30th.

10:12 am: Return to Tim. Let’s talk about the Apple TV. It brings you the best cinematic experience. It starts with Apple TV + … Morning Show, Wolfwalkers, Billie Eilish, Oprah, Ted Lasso. Ted Lasso’s Season 2 sneak peak. 10:14 am: Ted Lasso returns on July 23.

10:14 am: Throw to Cindy Lin to talk about “Apple TV” 4K.

10:16 am: “Apple TV” has power that smart TVs don’t have. Late-night movies using Apple Arcade and AirPods. This is the next-generation Apple TV 4K, which currently has an A12 Bionic chip. Dolby Vision, HDR high frame rate. We are working with a global provider that is starting to stream in high frame rate HDR. AirPlay has been extended to support it. 10:17 am: New color balance feature works with iPhone to improve TV image quality. ‌AppleTV‌ uses the ‌iPhone‌ light sensor to compare the TV with the standard and automatically correct its output. 10:17 am: SiriRemote has been completely redesigned. New one-piece aluminum design with brand new click pads. 10:18 am: Circular gesture for jogging control. A TV power / mute button has been added and the “Siri” button has been moved to the side. $ 179 for 32GB and $ 199 for 64GB. Ordered on April 30th and released in late May. 10:19 am: Return to Tim. Now let’s talk about the Mac. We recently made a great start by announcing that we are embarking on a two-year transition to Apple Silicon. The response is off the chart.

10:20 am: Mac continues to lead the industry in customer satisfaction. The M1 makes up the majority of Mac sales, and today we’re taking an even more exciting step.

10:21 am: John Ternus considers the first batch of ‌M1‌Macs with breakthrough performance and power efficiency. Developers are busy building universal versions of their apps.

10:21 am: I’m excited to introduce you to a new Mac built from scratch for ‌M1‌.

10:22 am: The new iMac in rainbow colors. More powerful, personal and competent than ever before. 10:23 am: I wanted to feel bright and optimistic while brightening any space. One piece of front glass with a subtle color. The rear is a bold and saturated shade that makes you feel joy. 10:24 am: Digging inside, the “M1” integrates everything into a smaller logic board, showing that only two small fans are needed. The overall volume of the ‌iMac‌ has been reduced by more than 50% and is only 11.5mm thin. 10:25 am: 24-inch 4.5K display with narrow boundaries. The design is only slightly larger than the previous 21.5 inch model. Comes with True Tone, anti-reflective coating and more. 10:27 am: Navpreet Kaloty Talking Camera Technology, now 1080p. ‌M1‌ provides a computational video to analyze and enhance each pixel when using the camera. Exposure and white balance are always perfect. This camera makes you look like a rock star. 10:27 am: A studio-quality 3-microphone array with beamforming to help ignore background noise sounds loud and clear. The best microphone system ever on a Mac. 10:28 am: Two sets of force cancel woofers increase speaker power and achieve excellent bass response with minimal vibration. A 6-speaker system with a huge sound stage. Supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos. 10:30 am: The performance of ‌M1‌ is excellent. The iMac ‌ boots almost instantly, showing off Safari, photos, and more. CPU performance is up to 85% faster than the previous 21.5-inch iMac. GPU performance is up to 2x faster and up to 50% faster than the fastest discrete graphics available on the 21.5-inch model. 10:32 am: Machine learning is up to 3x faster with a 16-core neural engine. Like any other ‌M1‌Mac, you can run ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps on your ‌iMac‌. And with iCloud and Continuity, it’s never been easier to use ‌iMac‌ and ‌iPhone‌ together … handoffs, universal clipboards, and more. 10:34 am: New color matching keyboard, including keyboard with Touch ID. You can also use it with the numeric keypad. Color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad are also available.

10:34 am: Showing a promotional video for the new iMac.

10:36 am: With the iMac‌, the possibilities are endless. And like any other product, Apple is touting its environmental benefits.

10:36 am: There is an upgraded $ 1499 model starting at $ 1299. Ordered on April 30th and released in late May. 10:38 am: A video showing a thief breaking into “Apple Park” and crawling through a vent in an attempt to get an “M1” chip. 10:40 am: Raja Bose is talking about the iPad Pro’s ‌M1‌. Greatly improves the performance of the high performance ecosystem. Power efficiency must be amazing and ‌M1‌ is achieved. 10:40 am: Over 8-core CPU with 50% performance improvement compared to previous generation. Performance is 75 times that of the original iPad. 10:41 am: The 8-core GPU offers up to 40% faster graphics than the previous generation and is 1500 times faster than the original iPad.

10:42 am: ProMotion display, 4 speakers, support for the latest game controllers. The new iPad Pro is the fastest device of its kind, not even nearby, but more than that. With neural engines, image signal processors, etc., it is more powerful than ever.

10:43 am: Up to 2x faster storage access, up to 2TB of storage available. Faster connections too … The USB-C port now supports Thunderbolt and USB4. Provides four times the bandwidth for wired connections. Supports Pro Display XDR at full 6K resolution. 10:44 am: Ultra-fast wireless with 5G cellular support allows you to be more productive wherever you are. The download speed is up to 3.5Gbps, but the speed is different. With millimeter waves, you can reach up to 4 Gbps. You can do almost anything, almost anywhere. 10:45 am: Fiona Oriary talks about the camera. Built-in studio-quality microphones and LiDAR scanners offer a new workflow. 10:47 am: Showcased a new version of the clip that uses LiDAR to turn your living room into a studio. Smart HDR3 support for quality improvement. The front TrueDepth camera supports Face ID and portrait selfies, but there’s a big step forward with the all-new 12MP ultra-wide front camera. A new function called the center stage. It automatically pans to keep the shot and zooms to fit the view as people come and go. 10:50 am: Heidi Delgado discusses the XDR experience on the iPad Pro. I returned to the drafting board. Use the array of LEDs on the back of the display. These need to be very small, with over 10,000 of these Mini-LEDs with over 2,500 local dimming zones.

10:51 am: All this fits a design with a thickness of only 6.4mm and a 1.5 lb.

10:53 am: To summarize the specifications for the new 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, I couldn’t wait to get it into the hands of the developers. A fast-moving clipped video of a prominent developer talking about the incredible ‌M1‌‌iPadPro‌. 10:55 am: I’m always amazed at the features that developers have handed to users. We also need to talk about accessories. Apple Pencil Scribble now supports five more languages. Magic Keyboard is now available in white. 10:56 am: Even with the “M1”, the 11-inch “iPad Pro” starts at $ 799. The 12.9-inch model starts at $ 1099. Ordered on April 30th and released in late May.

10:57 am: Showing promotional video for iPad Pro.

10:59 am: ‌M1‌ takes ‌iMac‌ and ‌iPadPro‌ to the next level. Now back to Tim. 11:00 am: Tim is recapping … ‌AppleCard‌Family, Podcast, Purple ‌iPhone12‌ and 12 mini, AirTag, ‌AppleTV‌4K and Redesigned ‌Siri‌Remote, New‌iMac‌, and New‌iPadPro‌.

11:00 am: Thank you for your participation. We look forward to seeing you again.

11:01 am: The event has ended. Check out the front page for a detailed explanation of all of today’s announcements.

