Daily Mail owners file antitrust proceedings against Google in the U.S.





Associated Newspapers, the owner of the Daily Mail website, has sued Google, stating that the tech company’s dominance in online advertising is having a negative impact on its business.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in New York on Monday said that if Google did not sell enough advertising space, Google would punish publishers’ search results and their control over the advertising market would push publishers’ prices down. Says.

The lawsuit alleges that Google is using an exclusive search engine to establish its advertising technology advantage, citing an unexpected reduction in traffic from the Daily Mail search.

According to the company, US search traffic to websites known for celebrity photos and tabloids has fallen by more than 50% since the beginning of 2021.

Google said in an email statement that the Daily Mail’s allegations were inaccurate and that the use of its advertising technology tools had nothing to do with publisher search results on Google. The company said it would defend the complaint.

According to eMarketer, Google accounts for about 29% of the US digital advertising market. Facebook accounts for 25% and Amazon accounts for 10%.

Federal and state antitrust authorities have sued Google. The Justice Department claims that Google is abusing its advantages in online search and advertising.

And this isn’t the first time Google has faced antitrust proceedings from publishers. HD Media, a West Virginia newspaper, sued Google and Facebook in January.

The newspaper industry has long been declining with the advent of the Internet, and online advertising revenue does not offset the loss of print advertising. As a result, newsrooms were reduced and publications were decimated and closed. New online-only news sites such as BuzzFeed and Vox are also facing pressure, and companies have merged in recent years.

UK media company Associated Newspapers Ltd. owns the Daily Mail tabloids in the UK and a website known in the UK as MailOnline. We opened our head office in New York in 2011. The company’s website has 225 million monthly readers. , 75 million people in the United States

