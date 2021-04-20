ALTRA Proven Water Technologies Wins Canada’s Clean 50 Top Project in 2021





Martin Bureau, Vice President of Innovation at SANEXEN, said: “We strongly believe in ALTRA’s innovative approach to protecting and renewing North America’s aging water supply infrastructure. This award has changed the environment and has been a community for generations. Further confirm that we are providing a solution that protects the clean water supply. Come on. “

Gavin Pitchford, CEO of Delta Management Group, explains: A great example. “

The ALTRA team’s award-winning project states that the solution, recently also awarded the Solar Impulse Foundation’s Efficient Solutions label, is the most resilient technology available today for severe earthquakes and other natural disasters. I started to confirm. This includes rigorous testing of water technology at Cornell University’s Large Ground Engineering Lifeline Testing Facility in Ithaca, New York, with large ground by environmental engineers, local government work department leaders, and scientists. We investigated the performance of ALTRA proven water technology under deformation. The tests were performed on new ductile cast iron pipes (DI) and old cast iron pipes (CI) lined with ALTRA. The test scenarios included factors such as axial forces (tensile and compressive), 4-point bending, and large-scale fault rupture. All of these forces are present during seismic and other events and cause large ground deformations. ALTRA’s elasticity far exceeded expectations.

Madeleine Paquin, President and CEO of LOGISTEC Corporation, said: “We are all directly witnessing climate change creating increasingly severe environmental conditions and threatening the already fragile water supply infrastructure. Now is the time to take action and today is the top Clean 50. Project award-winning technology makes our solution the best choice for the future. ”

About SANEXEN

SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc., a member of the LOGISTEC family, has been a leading provider of environmental solutions for the past 35 years. SANEXEN uses key business lines (site rehabilitation, key projects, infrastructure, soil and material management, water technology) to provide creative and customized solutions to industrial, local and government customers and partners. We continue to provide it. SANEXEN’s professional environmental engineers and scientists work with our in-house R & D team to continue exploring and implementing new technologies to address the ever-evolving environmental problems facing the world today.

About Delta Management Group / Canada Clean 50

Founded in 2011, Delta Management Group, a leading search company for sustainability and clean technology, continues to be the administrator of Canada’s Clean 50 Awards. The award was created each year to identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders, 10-20 emerging leaders, and top projects in all areas of Canada. The company also hosts the Clean 50 Summit annually to promote understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep anthropogenic climate impacts below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Source Logistics Corporation-Communication

Related Links

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos