OnePlus 9 and 9Pro updates bring camera improvements and weird fixes





This week, the OnePlus people released updates for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This update included a series of camera improvements that could make all the difference with respect to the snap experience of the average everyday camera user. This new update set also includes a standard April security patch set that should reach the masses throughout the month.

For OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus suggests that this update will improve “image purity” and “atmosphere performance.” Sure, it would be interesting to track it. It claims to have improved white balance consistency in the rear camera array, and OnePlus says “improved excessive sharpness in the rear camera image.” Either way!

This update introduces OxygenOS 11.2.4.4. This includes improved charging stability, keyboard sensitivity in the edge area, and improved temperature control strategies. That last bit is a very interesting way to say that OnePlus has adjusted the way the device decides when to cool itself. This is typically done by reducing the peak processing power of the device’s chipset. There may be more complexity here.

Like most updates, this update fixes “known issues” and improves system stability. Also, update the device’s GMS package (on both devices) to GMS package 2021.03. Again, some fixes have been made. For example, the situation on a Google Fi SIM card where there was a “small probability problem” that prevented the phone from accepting incoming calls.

Another fix in the mix was for an issue where the batty icon in the status bar was “abnormally displayed”. This needs to be fixed now – no more anomalies!

This update is the latest in a complete set of already complete updates for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. These devices were just launched last month.To see if you’re using the latest version of your device’s software, go to System Update in OnePlus Settings and if available[今すぐダウンロードしてインストール]Tap the button. Otherwise, you will have to wait a little longer for an update (11.2.4.4.LE15DA).

