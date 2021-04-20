PGA TOUR uses Google Search, Q Ratings to award golfers bonuses from a $ 40 million pool per report





Keep star golfers stuck elsewhere for larger paydays, given that some of Europe’s top football clubs have chosen to form a super league in the light of this week’s bomb sports news. Information about the PGA Tour’s efforts was leaked on Tuesday. According to Golf Week, the PGA Tour continues to beat the long-rumored Premier Golf League (Golf version of the Super League), creating a $ 40 million pool to reward top stars. ..

The appeal of the proposed PGL is that it guarantees a large amount of money to the world’s top players. In a meritocracy sport like golf, only 5-10 players actually get TV ratings and a wide range of fans. If you’re among the biggest names in the game, there’s a lot of charm in being guaranteed a good salary.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are guaranteed a course revenue of exactly $ 0 each season. Not so with the proposed PGL. The details of the fictional league are flimsy, but the pitch is basically that everyone is guaranteed some wealth, regardless of their success on the course.

That’s where the PGA Tour Player Impact Program comes in. According to Golfweek, 10 players will receive funding from the $ 40 million pool. The program “designed to compensate players who are determined to promote fan and sponsor engagement, such as Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, and Rickie Fowler,” began on January 1. The PGA Tour was confirmed during Golf Week.

It is difficult to determine the exact formula used by the PGA Tour, as the indicators for determining who will receive a portion of the $ 40 million are not based solely on tournament play. Perhaps the algorithms used to rank players include FedEx Cup points, Google search popularity, Nielsen brand exposure ratings (how often they appear on TV during tournaments), and Q ratings (to the general public). Only known), MVP is included. Index rating (social media engagement) and Meltwater Mentions (frequency of media coverage).

If this sounds like a trick or a joke, it’s not. And in some respects this should have been expected. Of course, the PGA Tour aims to guarantee more money to prevent top players from jumping into new leagues. There is a logic to the movement that makes sense.

However, this can be annoying. Tiger Woods googled his name based on a car accident instead of playing golf, so even if he didn’t step into the course for more than 12 months, he would get a bonus. Is it? In the case of Tiger, given how much money he has brought to the sport over the last 20 years, he should actually be paid, but not everyone can say the same.

There’s a lot to relax here, but the PGA Tour takes this into account what happened at the forefront of football in Europe and what could happen in the coming months, which is the main infrastructure. We clearly consider it as structural stabilization. PGL. This is a $ 40 million gambling and can be a huge benefit to both the PGA Tour and its money-making players.

